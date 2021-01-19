Coalition of Napa Valley businesses sues Gov. Newsom over outdoor dining ban

With appropriate precautions, the lawsuit argues, restaurants can remain open for outdoor service without exacerbating spread of COVID-19. In banning sit down service altogether, the complaint argues, the shutdown poses an “existential threat” to the North Bay’s hospitality industry, one that could ultimately result in “economic collapse.”

“The Coalition supports the state’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID, but not the needless sacrifice of its businesses and community members for no purpose,” the lawsuit reads.

The last month without outdoor dining has resulted in an 80% decline in sales year over year, according to Carl Dene, who owns Sam’s General Store and Brannan Cottage Inn. (Dene also recently purchased Hotel D’Amici.) In the summer, when restaurants in the county were for a time able to host guests indoors up to 50% capacity, “we weren’t whole, but we were close,” Dene said.

“We want to send a message that we’re not going to sit here and not have a voice anymore,” Dene said of the coalition. “Us as small businesses — we need a voice. People tend to think of the Napa Valley as made up of a bunch of rich winery owners, but it’s not.”