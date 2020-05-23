Coast Guard teams rescue two from stranded houseboat in Napa River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A U.S. Coast Guard contingent rescued two people from a houseboat that had run aground Friday morning in the Napa River.

Napa police contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center about 6 a.m.

A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Vallejo and a Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco were dispatched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered and hoisted the stranded pair to the helicopter.

The boaters were taken to Napa County Airport, where emergency medical crews and police were waiting.