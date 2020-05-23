Coast Guard teams rescue two from stranded houseboat in Napa River

Coast Guard teams rescue two from stranded houseboat in Napa River

Aground houseboat on Napa River

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin hoists two men from an aground houseboat in Napa River, California. The rescued men were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Napa County Airport. 

 Photo by Seaman Ryan Estrada, U.S. Coast Guard District 11

A U.S. Coast Guard contingent rescued two people from a houseboat that had run aground Friday morning in the Napa River.

Napa police contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center about 6 a.m. 

A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Vallejo and a Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco were dispatched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered and hoisted the stranded pair to the helicopter.

The boaters were taken to Napa County Airport, where emergency medical crews and police were waiting.

