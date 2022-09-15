 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coastal Cleanup day comes to Napa Valley on Saturday

  • 0
Coastal Cleanup Day 2016

Deric Waters and his son, Logan, 7, of Cub Scout Pack 196, picked up trash at Napa’s South Wetlands during the 2016 Coastal Cleanup event.

 Register file photo

Volunteers from across Napa County are invited to join forces for the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Local cleanups are planned at 20 sites countywide, according to the Napa County Resource Conservation District. The campaign will include nine locations in Napa, six in American Canyon and three in the Lake Berryessa area, along with one site each in St. Helena and Calistoga.

People wanting to take part in the cleanup day are asked to:

- avoid participating if they feel ill

- always wear gloves when picking up trash

- bring their own buckets, trash grabbers and gloves if they have them (organizers will have some gear available)

- register for the cleanup in advance, although pre-registration is not required

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Ashley Kvitek at 707-690-3117 or Ashley@naparcd.org, or visit naparcd.org/cleanup2022 for registration and a list of cleanup sites.

Earth Day featured trash cleanups at Napa parks and open spaces, followed by a downtown festival for the eco-holiday's belated 50th anniversary.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News