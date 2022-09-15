Coastal Cleanup day comes to Napa Valley on Saturday

Volunteers from across Napa County are invited to join forces for the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Local cleanups are planned at 20 sites countywide, according to the Napa County Resource Conservation District. The campaign will include nine locations in Napa, six in American Canyon and three in the Lake Berryessa area, along with one site each in St. Helena and Calistoga.

People wanting to take part in the cleanup day are asked to:

- avoid participating if they feel ill

- always wear gloves when picking up trash

- bring their own buckets, trash grabbers and gloves if they have them (organizers will have some gear available)

- register for the cleanup in advance, although pre-registration is not required

For more information, contact Ashley Kvitek at 707-690-3117 or Ashley@naparcd.org, or visit naparcd.org/cleanup2022 for registration and a list of cleanup sites.