Coca-Cola says it will close American Canyon plant

One of American Canyon’s long-time larger businesses, the Coca-Cola plant employing 160 people, is targeted to close in summer of 2023.
“We did not make this decision lightly and are grateful to have had the opportunity to have been a part of the American Canyon community,” Coca-Cola spokesperson Abby Peck said in a Friday email response to Napa Valley Register questions.
This is one of two plants being closed by Coca-Cola after a deal with Dutch company Refresco, which will take over some bottling operations for the American company, the Republican newspaper in Springfield, Mass. reported on Thursday. The other Coke bottling plant to close in 2023 will be a 320-employee plant in Northampton, Mass.
Employees in American Canyon will be encouraged to apply and be considered for other jobs they are qualified to perform within the Coca-Cola system and other third-party manufacturer locations, Peck said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
City Manager Jason Holley said in an email that Coca-Cola told the city of its closure plans on Aug. 3.
There are no retail sales at the location. Still, tax on the sale of equipment purchased and invested there generated about about $200,000 over the past two years, he said.
Holley was uncertain how much property tax the location generates, but said this should be unaffected because the property value remains unchanged.
Coca-Cola is located in a warehouse at 1201 Commerce Blvd. in the city’s Green Island industrial area. The plant produces non-carbonated beverages under the Coca-Cola Co. umbrella, according to the Chamber of Commerce website.
The bottling plant started out in 1995 in the $10 million, 285,000-square-foot warehouse as Pokka Beverages. It produced products for Snapple, Arizona Iced Tea, Minute Maid and other companies, as well as its own beverages.
At some point, Coca-Cola asked Pokka to package some products. That led to Coca-Cola purchasing the plant in 2003 to add West Coast capacity, according to past Napa Valley Register articles.
Coca-Cola has been a big contributor to community events, Mayor Leon Garcia said. If the city has a Fourth of July celebration or something like that, the company donates products.
"They’ve been really good partners in the city,” Garcia said.
Garcia listed American Canyon advantages that could attract a successor to Coca-Cola at the site. He mentioned proximity to Interstate 80, affordability relative to the rest of the Bay Area, the proximity to rail.
“It’s just a good place to locate,” Garcia said. “I think that’s why IKEA and why Amazon are here.”
Holley said American Canyon is a hub of economic activity in the North Bay. Jones Lang LaSalle North Bay reported the industrial vacancy rate in Napa county for the second quarter of 2021 at .5%.
“We do not know who the next tenant might be, but this low vacancy rate makes it a good environment for the property owner to find a new tenant,” he said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.