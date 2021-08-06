Coca-Cola says it will close American Canyon plant

One of American Canyon’s long-time larger businesses, the Coca-Cola plant employing 160 people, is targeted to close in summer of 2023.

“We did not make this decision lightly and are grateful to have had the opportunity to have been a part of the American Canyon community,” Coca-Cola spokesperson Abby Peck said in a Friday email response to Napa Valley Register questions.

This is one of two plants being closed by Coca-Cola after a deal with Dutch company Refresco, which will take over some bottling operations for the American company, the Republican newspaper in Springfield, Mass. reported on Thursday. The other Coke bottling plant to close in 2023 will be a 320-employee plant in Northampton, Mass.

Employees in American Canyon will be encouraged to apply and be considered for other jobs they are qualified to perform within the Coca-Cola system and other third-party manufacturer locations, Peck said.

City Manager Jason Holley said in an email that Coca-Cola told the city of its closure plans on Aug. 3.

There are no retail sales at the location. Still, tax on the sale of equipment purchased and invested there generated about about $200,000 over the past two years, he said.