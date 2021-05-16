Cocktails-to-go may become a permanent fixture in California

"It's not like bottled cocktails are new — companies like Bottle Service and other RTDs [ready-to-drink cocktails] have been around for a while," said Tom Sopit, managing partner of West Hollywood bar and restaurant Employees Only. "It's just getting more popular because there was never a reason to have to buy them in bottled form and drink it at home, until the pandemic.

"I think it's great news," Sopit added. "I think all the bars are going to love it because it's another addition they can add to their streams of revenue."

Employees Only was one of the first Los Angeles bars to offer to-go cocktails during the pandemic. Once managers heard about New York's temporary legalization, they prepared for what they hoped would be a similar provision. The Employees Only just-add-alcohol cocktail kits evolved into prepared cocktails in glass bottles with labels, and the bar — which normally offers food but did not reopen its kitchen — teamed up with pop-up Elio's Wood Fire Pizza to legally sell them after temporary sales became legal in California.