VALLEJO -- A two-story-tall, 65-ton mass of metal that topped the Cold War-era submarine Mariano G. Vallejo like a huge dorsal fin has the heft to anchor a monument.
That’s exactly what its fate will be. The tower-like structure - called a sail - is being mounted near the Vallejo’s birthplace at a Mare Island Naval Shipyard slipway to honor those who built and sailed the submarine.
“This is something that will be here, hopefully, for perpetuity,” Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said on Wednesday as he stood near the gray sail.
The Mare Island Historic Park Foundation for a decade has led the “Save Our Sail” quest to create the monument. It is seeking donations to complete the task, with a first-phase dedication scheduled for Oct. 25 that is to feature a reunion of several hundred of the submarine's sailors.
Among them is Bill Linné of Vacaville. He traveled in the Mariano G. Vallejo from 1969 to 1975 as it patrolled the world's oceans armed with nuclear warhead-carrying missiles meant to deter an apocalyptic World War III.
To him, the Mariano G. Vallejo wasn't just another submarine.
“It was a showboat,” Linné said. “It was built here on Mare Island. It had the Vallejo name.”
He recalled the submarine’s inside as having “Formica and stainless steel everywhere.” The Vallejo Chamber of Commerce donated money for silver service in the officers' wardroom.
Mare Island workers began building the Mariano G. Vallejo in 1964. The submarine is named after the man who played a major role in California’s transition from Mexican rule to American state, founding the town of Sonoma along the way.
On Oct. 23, 1965, Vallejo's great-great granddaughter attended the Mare Island launching of the submarine named in his honor. The 21-year-old smashed a bottle of Christian Brothers Champagne from Napa Valley into the bow.
With that, the 425-foot-long submarine slid from a shipbuilding way into Mare Island Strait. The area was decorated like an 1800's Spanish courtyard. The submarine’s sail was topped by a sombrero.
All of this was big enough news to warrant coverage in The Napa Register.
The Benjamin Franklin-class submarine became part of the United States’ 41 for Freedom, a group of 41 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines designed to serve as a Cold War deterrent. About 3,000 sailors served on it over the years, about 900 of whom are known to be still living.
By 1995, the Mariano G. Vallejo’s work was done. It returned to Mare Island one last time as an operating submarine, kind of like a rock star on a farewell tour. A Navy band played for the people who came for a final look.
Again, this was big local news. Various elected officials and a Napa Register reporter took a submarine ride. They were allowed to sit in the submarine’s driver seat and push the control yoke forward to send the vessel sinking to depths greater than 400 feet.
Then the Mariano G. Vallejo traveled to Bremerton, Washington to be decommissioned, recycled and scrapped. A year later, Mare Island Naval Shipyard closed after 142 years of operation.
But the submarine made a final comeback of sorts to Mare Island. Mare Island shipyard workers with support from the city of Vallejo had the sail, periscope and control room equipment returned to where the submarine had been built.
Sampayan recalled watching a barge deliver the sail to Mare Island in the mid-1990s. It was lifted off with a crane to the first of several storage locations.
“We all went, ‘Where is that going?’” he said.
Then the wait to answer that question once-and-for-all began. In the meantime, the sail has been an eye-catching conversation piece.
Kenneth Wright moved to Vallejo a decade ago. The newcomer looked from the city’s waterfront across Mare Island Strait at the former naval shipyard, not knowing anything about it. His eyes locked in on the mammoth gray sail in the distance.
His reaction? “Wow!” recalled today’s executive director of the Mare Island Historic Park Foundation.
There have been different ideas for the monument. A discarded 2014 version had the sail being installed in a parking area across the street from the shipyard’s Alden Park. But now the monument's moment is at hand.
Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/Save-Our-Sail to donate. Checks payable to The Thomas and Karen Leonardini Community Fund referencing “Save Our Sail” in the memo line can be sent to 1301 Allyn Ave., St. Helena, CA, 94574.
Kimberly Phinney, who is helping with the fundraising effort, asks for donations in $250 increments in honor of each of the 900 Mariano G. Vallejo sailors still alive. Nine hundred such donations would reach the $225,000 goal. The names of sailors and donors are to be on a dedication wall.
As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe site showed that $86,000 had been raised. Phinney said the city of Vallejo will give $50,000.
With the dedication ceremony a month-and-a-half away, workers are constructing the monument. The sail is scheduled to soon be maneuvered by crane into final position. The fundraising effort will help determine how much of the monument as envisioned can be completed in the near-future.
Meanwhile, the control room and periscope from the Mariano G. Vallejo can be seen inside the Mare Island Museum. The museum is located at 1100 Railroad Ave. near the shipyard building slipways in an 1855 brick building originally a smithery. This is the oldest building on the island.
Go to http://www.mareislandmuseum.org to learn more about the museum.