Collabria Care announced that it has been awarded a $1 million grant to implement an innovative project called Dementia-Capable Napa County.
The goal is for Napa County to become a community in which people living with dementia and their families are empowered, included, and respected, and have access to supportive expert resources so they can live their best possible lives, Collabria said in a news release.
“Napa County is the perfect place to utilize the Dementia-Capable model,” says Celine Regalia, Collabria Care’s executive director. “With the number of Napa County seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias estimated to increase by 36% over the next six years, our Day Program has developed and increased its services and expertise to address it. Almost 70 percent of our participants now have a form of dementia. It used to be 25 percent.”
Since 1999, Collabria Care has been Napa County’s designated Alzheimer’s Day Care Resource Center. More recently, it has implemented a cutting-edge person-centered care model, which has had a dramatic impact on program participants by preserving their dignity and lowering rates of depression and social isolation while focusing on their quality of life.
By avoiding premature nursing home placement, visits to the ER, and hospitalizations, Collabria Care has helped to lower the financial and emotional strain on families, the organization said.
Dementia-Capable Napa County will allow Collabria Care to broaden these services and further create a positive and respectful environment for those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
The grant was awarded by the Alzheimer’s Disease Programs Initiative – Grants to States and Communities, Administration on Aging, Administration for Community at the US Department of Health and Human Services. It will further assist Collabria by:
— Identifying people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias in Napa County, many of whom live alone, and ensure they receive appropriate services
— Supporting family members with the tools they need to manage difficult behaviors and conditions that accompany dementias.
— Providing training for first responders, community leaders, members of the faith-based community, and others who have frequent contact with people with dementias so they have the tools and strategies to identify them and make the appropriate referrals
— Collaborate with and support the staff of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in becoming a dementia-capable hospital
Collabria Care will work closely with local community agencies who are committed to this project including: Napa Commission on Aging, Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging, Live Healthy Napa County, Healthy Minds Healthy Aging, Healthy Aging Population Initiative, and Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
At the end of the 3-year project, Collabria Care will create a manual and serve as a consultant to other communities on how to become Dementia Capable.