Collective Napa Valley: Vintners unveil a new year-round fundraising plan

"It was one weekend, one tent," said Stacy Dolan Capitani, vice president of market for the Vintners. "There are so many people who love Napa Valley. And they are from all over the world."

By going to a year-round series of seasonal events, the valley's wine community hopes to "connect with a broader and more diverse consumer audience," Dolan Capitani said. "Anyone who likes to open a bottle of wine on a Friday night should be able to participate."

“Our vision with Collective Napa Valley is to expand our wine community and to provide a variety of ways throughout the year to engage Napa Valley wine consumers in our backyard and anywhere in the world,” said Blakesley Chappellet, Auction Napa Valley past chair and co-leader of the Auction Napa Valley reimagining committee.

The Vintners are still working on the details of this new, multi-faceted platform but said the seasonal campaigns will include in-person fundraising endeavors such as harvest gatherings, private winery dinners and vintner-led experiences, as well as virtual events. They also are planning opportunities "to take Napa Valley on the road to domestic and international markets to broaden the Collective and its philanthropic spirit."