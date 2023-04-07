At 2:30 a.m. Friday, Napa police officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision into a light pole at the northeast corner of the Soscol Avenue and Lincoln Avenue intersection.

According to Napa PD spokesperson Brett Muratori, a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle carrying the driver and one passenger, was moving at “a high rate of speed” as it traveled northbound on Soscol and struck the light pole just north of Lincoln, severing it.

As a result of the accident, the roadway was partially closed for several hours as PG&E and city electrical worked to repair the damage.

The collision is under investigation. Muratori said police believe the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Napa resident Ramon Gomez, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A passenger sustained “significant injuries” and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Gomez was also transported to the local hospital with moderate injuries, Muratori said Friday afternoon.