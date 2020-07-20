Comet Neowise streaks over Mount St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga photographer Tim Carl captured Comet Neowise Saturday night as it crossed over Mount St. Helena.

A rare comet visible to the unaided eye, Neowise will be visible this week in the northwest sky after the sun goes down. For the best view, use binoculars.

Comet Neowise, which measures three miles across, is making its way into the inner solar system for the first time in 6,800 years

It is the brightest objects of its kind seen in the sky since Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997.