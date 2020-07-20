Comet Neowise streaks over Mount St. Helena

Comet Neowise streaks over Mount St. Helena

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Comet Neowise

Comet Neowise over Mount St. Helena

 Tim Carl

Calistoga photographer Tim Carl captured Comet Neowise Saturday night as it crossed over Mount St. Helena.

A rare comet visible to the unaided eye, Neowise will be visible this week in the northwest sky after the sun goes down. For the best view, use binoculars.

Comet Neowise, which measures three miles across, is making its way into the inner solar system for the first time in 6,800 years

It is the brightest objects of its kind seen in the sky since Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News