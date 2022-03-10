Coming soon for Napa teenagers: A later start to the school day

Come August, the day will start later for Napa teenagers – more than half an hour later.

The first period at high schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District will begin at 8:35 a.m. starting in 2022-23, the result of a 2019 California law intended to provide students with more sleep and better classroom performance through later campus openings. Teenagers attending Napa and Vintage High will begin their school days 30 minutes later than under the schools’ existing schedule.

The switch enables NVUSD to comply with Senate Bill 328, which the state Legislature passed nearly three years ago and requires high schools not to open earlier than 8:30 in the morning. The law affects four high schools in Napa County including those in St. Helena and Calistoga, although American Canyon High already began classes at 8:30 a.m. before the law’s passage.

Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, SB 328 was the nation’s first mandate to push school opening times to later in the morning. The law, which takes effect July 1, is being phased in to set start times no earlier than 8 a.m. at middle schools, and a half-hour later for high schools, although some rural school systems will be exempted and the optional classes known as “zero periods” can still begin earlier.

In addition to the potential health benefits of more rest, the later starting times also should ease commutes for families, especially those with both older and younger children going to different campuses, according to Pat Andry-Jennings, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for instructional services.

Besides allowing parents to first drive their younger kids to grade schools that open before secondary schools do, “often, high school students are responsible for getting their elementary school siblings to school, and it would help families in that regard,” she said Monday.

Backers of a later school schedule, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, California Medical Association and California State Parent Teacher Association, have pointed to various studies linking the change to better rest and improved academic results. However, the state bill faced pushback from school districts and teacher unions, which argued that schedules should be set locally, to avoid conflicting with morning commutes and pushing sports and after-school activities deeper into the evening.

Because NVUSD’s new daily schedule would end the regular school day at 3:30 p.m., the district is looking at ways to minimize losses of instruction time for those taking part in sports or extracurricular programs, according to Andry-Jennings.

California’s law requires school districts to adopt the later opening times by the start of the 2022-23 year or when a school’s three-year collective bargaining agreement with its employees comes to an end, whichever is later. Schools that have recently negotiated agreements or are in the middle of contract talks with teachers would have the option to move to the later times when their contracts end.

A later start to the school day has a local precedent at Justin-Siena High School, the private Catholic academy in north Napa. The school moved back its opening time from 8 to 9 a.m. starting in 2016-17, a step its leaders said would benefit its high schoolers traveling longer distances from the Upvalley, Sonoma and Solano counties – far longer commutes than those faced by most public school students.

Nationwide, more than 80% of secondary schools require students to attend class before 8:30 a.m., according to the summary of a 2021 research summit hosted by the Stanford University School of Medicine. The average high school opening time is 8 a.m., and 10% of schools start classes at 7:30 or earlier.

