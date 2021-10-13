Commissioner Lara orders increase in policy limits for agricultural insurance

Lara's moves grew out of a research study launched after a wave of complaints from the wine and ag industries, the department's first-ever study on wildfire loss and the commercial insurance market. This study was released alongside Lara’s demand for increased policy limits, and quantified many issues facing winery owners and their insurers.

The study showed that Northern California wineries have born the brunt of fire-related losses in California.

While the northern coastal region, including Napa, "represents just 8 percent of the state’s commercial agricultural and farmowners insurance market, total incurred losses were 45 percent of the statewide total for those years,” the study found.

According to this report, local wineries have been burdened with over 90 percent of the industry’s wildfire losses since 2017, and as a result, more and more wineries are seeking increased coverage in case fiery winds blow their direction. However, the research found that the number of non-renewed policies has risen since 2017, with the number of insurer-initiated non-renewals, unilaterally canceling a policy, climbing from 118 to 616 in that time.

The study found that FAIR plan policies accounted for about 13 percent of new coverage initiated in the last year, because owners could no longer get regular insurance.