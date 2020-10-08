Commissioner named for Napa County Superior Court

Presiding Judge Mark Boessenecker announced the appointment of Jesus Silva, Jr. as the next commissioner of the Napa County Superior Court. He fills the vacancy created by the recent departure of Myrlys Stockdale Coleman.

During the past two decades as a private practitioner, Silva has provided legal services to a diverse range of clientele, including nonprofit organizations, Fortune 500 entities, and homeless abuse victims. Silva has also served extensively as a volunteer daily settlement officer for the Los Angeles County Superior Court and volunteer arbitrator and mediator for the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Silva graduated from Stanford University in 1988 and earned his law degree from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles in 1996, graduating with special honors. Between undergraduate and law school, he worked as a paralegal. Following law school, he clerked with the firm of Burke, Williams & Sorenson in their municipality law department before launching his own practice.

Silva is fluent in Spanish and understands both Italian and Latin, having lived and studied in Europe and Africa.

"I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to work with the people of Napa County during these historic and challenging times. I look forward to bringing my family to this wonderful community,” said Silva.