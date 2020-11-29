Community Builders: Apply for grants for animal welfare

The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund are accepting applications through the Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF), from qualified nonprofits and public agencies that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small companion animals throughout Napa County.
The fund was created to support small animals in Napa Valley through a multimillion-dollar bequest from the estate of Mr. and Mrs. Gotelli, longtime Napa residents who both passed away at age 87. The endowed fund creates a permanent income stream to support yearly grants to organizations dedicated to the health, welfare, humane treatment, and adoption and care of small animals.
The total amount available for the 2021 grant period is $190,016, and grants are available for program or general support from $5,000 to $30,000. A virtual information session for applicants will be held on Dec. 2. Proposals are due by Jan. 15, 2021, and 020. For information on the session, as well as full eligibility criteria and application materials, visit www.napavalleycf.org/im-a-non-profit/grant-opportunities/.
Last year, the Foundation issued the fund’s first round of grants totaling $115,000 to seven nonprofit organizations and public agencies to provide services, like rescue and adoption, medical care and spay or neuter to more than 10,000 small animals and their people throughout Napa County.
For further information on the request for proposal/grant application process for The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, contact NVCF Director of Programs and Philanthropic Engagement, Rejane Brito at rejane@napavalleycf.org or 707-254-9565, ext. 22. For information about legacy giving through a will or trust to support your own charitable goals, contact NVCF President, Terence Mulligan at terence@napavalleycf.org or 707-254-9565, ext. 11.
Friends of Napa Library welcome new board member
Friends of the Napa Library (FOL) has welcomed Shari Sanguinetti as a board member. She has been a longtime volunteer at the Friends’ book sales and as a sorter helping to organize donated books.
Meanwhile, the board members said good-bye to FOL Corresponding Secretary Kathy Martin, thanking her for her many years of service.
“She was not only a great corresponding secretary but was also an uplifting member of the board with her kind words and positive attitude. Kathy will be truly missed by the board,” said Robert Martin FOL board chair.
Kathy Martin is a retired school principal for the Napa Valley Unified School District. Board member Barbara Stone was elected to serve as the new corresponding secretary.
The FOL board meets quarterly and oversees the Friends of the Napa Library operation and fundraising to support library programs. Find more information about the Friends and its fundraising events at FOLNapa.org and on Facebook and follow on Instagram.
FOL also is participating in the 2020 Can-Do Give!Guide. The donation season begins December 1. Find a link on the FOL website.
Watch now:Here Are The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2020