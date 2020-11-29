Community Builders: Apply for grants for animal welfare

The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund are accepting applications through the Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF), from qualified nonprofits and public agencies that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small companion animals throughout Napa County.

The fund was created to support small animals in Napa Valley through a multimillion-dollar bequest from the estate of Mr. and Mrs. Gotelli, longtime Napa residents who both passed away at age 87. The endowed fund creates a permanent income stream to support yearly grants to organizations dedicated to the health, welfare, humane treatment, and adoption and care of small animals.

The total amount available for the 2021 grant period is $190,016, and grants are available for program or general support from $5,000 to $30,000. A virtual information session for applicants will be held on Dec. 2. Proposals are due by Jan. 15, 2021, and 020. For information on the session, as well as full eligibility criteria and application materials, visit www.napavalleycf.org/im-a-non-profit/grant-opportunities/.

Last year, the Foundation issued the fund’s first round of grants totaling $115,000 to seven nonprofit organizations and public agencies to provide services, like rescue and adoption, medical care and spay or neuter to more than 10,000 small animals and their people throughout Napa County.