Community Builders: Give! Guide applications are open

Applications for Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide 2021 are now available on its website, CanDoGiveGuide.org, until the Aug. 13 deadline.
Registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations (NPOs) that serve Napa County are encouraged to apply, so that they may participate in raising both funds and awareness of the essential work they do.
Any nonprofit that has not previously participated in the Give!Guide, or was not in the guide in 2020, must attend an orientation meeting to apply. All veteran nonprofits are welcome to attend. The orientation meeting will be on June 23, 11 to 12:30 via Zoom.
Selections will be announced on Sept. 13 and the campaign will begin on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 until Dec. 31.
Check the website CanDoGiveGuide.org for further details on eligibility rules and other specifics or email your questions to CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com.
Hilary Zunin and Grania Lindberg co-founded Napa Valley CanDo in 2009, after working together on the 2008 presidential campaign of Barack Obama. Inspired by the power of people working together and wanting to keep that spirit alive, they invited a group of 20 neighbors to meet in the First Methodist Church to identify goals for a community service organization.
Zunin, a retired Napa High School English teacher, passed away from cancer in January. She had served as president since 2009, during which time CanDo grew to include more than 850 volunteers.
Among their projects they worked to ban plastic bags in Napa.
The popular Give! Guide put a spotlight on Napa Valley non-profits and suggested ways that the community could support them with gifts during the holiday season. This year is the ninth year CanDo will publish the Give!Guide, which, in eight years has raised almost $3 million for 125 nonprofits in the valley.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.