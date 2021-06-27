 Skip to main content
Community Builders: Give! Guide applications are open
Applications for Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide 2021 are now available on its website, CanDoGiveGuide.org, until the Aug. 13 deadline.

Registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations (NPOs) that serve Napa County are encouraged to apply, so that they may participate in raising both funds and awareness of the essential work they do.

Any nonprofit that has not previously participated in the Give!Guide, or was not in the guide in 2020, must attend an orientation meeting to apply. All veteran nonprofits are welcome to attend. The orientation meeting will be on June 23, 11 to 12:30 via Zoom.

Selections will be announced on Sept. 13 and the campaign will begin on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 until Dec. 31.

Check the website CanDoGiveGuide.org for further details on eligibility rules and other specifics or email your questions to CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com.

Hilary Zunin and Grania Lindberg co-founded Napa Valley CanDo in 2009, after working together on the 2008 presidential campaign of Barack Obama. Inspired by the power of people working together and wanting to keep that spirit alive, they invited a group of 20 neighbors to meet in the First Methodist Church to identify goals for a community service organization.

Zunin, a retired Napa High School English teacher, passed away from cancer in January. She had served as president since 2009, during which time CanDo grew to include more than 850 volunteers. 

Among their projects they worked to ban plastic bags in Napa.

The popular Give! Guide put a spotlight on Napa Valley non-profits and suggested ways that the community could support them with gifts during the holiday season. This year is the ninth year CanDo will publish the Give!Guide, which, in eight years has raised almost $3 million for 125 nonprofits in the valley.   

