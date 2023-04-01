After years of moving from temporary location to temporary location, Napa Wildlife Rescue has a new, permanent home with a clinic, animal structures, native gardens, thanks to the generosity of Napa resident Julia Winiarski.

The nonprofit, the only entity in Napa County permitted to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife back to the Napa wild, will celebrate their new home in Carneros with an open house on April 8, 1-3 p.m., at 4001 Middle Ave. It will include guided tours of the property.

“I love working with animals, and I know what a great service Napa Wildlife Rescue provides to our beautiful Napa Valley. I am fortunate to be able to help create a permanent home for their work and am happy to do so,” said Winiarski, who started volunteering with Napa Wildlife Rescue in 2009 when the organization was located in a small trailer that was moved to several sites before settling in at the County Corporation Yard on the Silverado Trail.

Carol Poole, president of the nonprofit said, “Not daunted by the limitations, Julia performed a wealth of tasks for NWR — feeding and caring for animals at the trailer clinic, caring for animals in her home, picking up injured and orphaned animals and transporting them to the clinic, and serving on the board of directors. She even did light construction work, including climbing on to the roof of the shaky old trailer and draping the porch with shade cloth in the summer to try to make it cooler for the animals inside."

Winiarski also quietly let it be known to the Board that she would like to help find a permanent home when the time was right, and the time became right when the county advised the property was needed for more intensive use by Napa County Public Works.

"In my own lifetime, I have observed a significant decrease in bird life right around my home, where the dawn chorus of songbirds has noticeably diminished in variety and volume. That’s part of what drove me to get involved with wildlife rescue and why I support Napa Wildlife Rescue," she said.

She joined in the search for locations, not an easy task. Zoning limitations limited the geographical parameters to a small portion of the county. Quiet space was needed for animal enclosures, supportive neighbors were essential and accessibility for volunteers was crucial.

When they discovered a serene residential property on Middle Avenue in Carneros, the organization decided it was the right spot, despite considerable deferred maintenance. Winiarski stepped forward to fulfill her commitment by providing the funds to purchase the property that allowed Napa Wildlife Rescue to acquire its first permanent home. She then joined in the months of cleaning and painting to get the property ready for the first crop of baby animals in the spring of the following year.

She said one of her great joys is caring for Odin, Raven ambassador, and in response as a statement from Napa Wildlife Rescue said, one of their "greatest joys is having such a caring, supportive and gracious donor, volunteer and friend as Julia." In honor of her generosity, the property has been designated Julia’s Refuge.

For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue at napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.

Donations may be made online at napawildliferescue.org/donate.

For animals needing rescue or medical help, call 707-224-4295.

