Community Builders: Outstanding school employees, a fundraiser for Ole Health and opening day on the Napa River

OLE Health to host in-person fundraiser
The OLE Health Foundation Board will hold one of Napa Valley’s first in-person charity events of 2021 when the organization hosts SALUD Napa Valley on Saturday, June 12.
Designed to meet State and CDC guidelines for gatherings, the event will hold COVID-safe, al fresco dinners simultaneously at wineries and homes throughout Napa Valley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Wineries hosting SALUD dinners include:
Alpha Omega, Aonair Wines, Beckstoffer Vineyards, Chappellet, Dalla Valle, Dana Estates, Darioush, Gargiulo Vineyards, Heitz Cellar, The Hess Collection, Jones Family Vineyards, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Keever Vineyards, Opus One, Silver Oak, St. Supéry Estate & Winery, Truchard Vineyards and V. Sattui Winery
Proceeds from the evening and the accompanying online auction support OLE Health, Napa County’s only federally qualified health center and non-profit community clinic, which provides primary healthcare for 40,000 residents in Napa and Solano County, with three of four living 200% below the national poverty line.
The organization has been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic responding to an increase in demand in behavioral health services and administering more than 10,000 COVID vaccine doses, at least half of which were provided to farmworkers and other essential workers.
The 2021 Fund-a-Need is dedicated to “Bridging the Digital Healthcare Divide,” by helping to fill the gaps required to access lab results, manage well-checks and navigate the insurance system for those patients with limited access to email or the internet. Funds raised will purchase a state-of-the-art patient communication system and other equipment upgrades that will reduce administrative expenses and allow more dollars to go directly to patient care.
Only 200 tickets are available and can be secured with a $2,500 donation (2,250 tax-deductible) at one.bidpal.net/saludnapavalley. The online auction begins on June 10, with previews on June 1.
SALUD 2021 is presented by Darioush Winery and sponsored in part by Dalla Valle Vineyards, The Doctors Company, and Redwood Credit Union.
2021 Napa County Classified School Employees of the Year
As an unusual and atypical school year winds down for Napa County’s 20,000 students, the Napa County Office of Education has announced the 2021 Classified School Employees of the Year who exemplify the contributions made to support preschool through grade 12 public education.
The 2021 winners are:
• Loretta Aitchison, Vintage High School, clerical and administrative services nominated by Assistant Principal Katelyn Estudillo for her “attention to detail, positive demeanor, and proactive approach to her job.”
• Amanda Alvarez, West Park Elementary School, paraprofessional, nominated by second-grade teacher Pam Taylor as a “leader in academic success for students” and for her “dedication to the students, teachers, and parents.”
• Olga Pimentel, Calistoga Joint Unified School District, food and nutrition services, who was nominated by Director of Food Services Rosa Rubio for her “strong work ethic, eager to make sure all students are fed nutritious meals” and her “self-starting abilities.”
Classified employees are staff members who are not required to have a teaching credential to do their jobs, which support the work of teachers and students.
The Napa County honorees may choose to go on to be considered for recognition at the State level in their respective categories.
Opening Day on the Napa River
Boaters, sailors, kayakers, and paddleboarders are invited to join the Napa Valley Yacht Club's celebration of Opening Day on the Napa River on Saturday, May 8.
A tradition of the Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association dating back more than 100 years, it will begin with a blessing of pleasure crafts, followed by the parade and a barbecue at the club headquarters.
Napa Valley Yacht Club will lead the parade through River Park and Napa Yacht Club communities before heading to the downtown marina at Third Street bridge, turning around at Veterans Park. River craft and their passengers are encouraged to decorate their vessels and come nautically attired. View the parade along the route between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Non-NVYC members are invited to join the parade. Donations are encouraged and will benefit the club and local charities. Please contact Avi Strugo at (707) 337-5614 or email at Avi@cbnapavalley.com.
Following Napa County's COVID guidelines, a limited number of spaces at the barbecue are also available to non-members. Email Lori Fultz at Fultz75287@aol.com to reserve. To learn more about NVYC and membership go to www.NVYC.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Rich Anderson stepped down after serving as head coach of Vintage High varsity baseball for 26 of the last 29 seasons and is now on the staff …
Live musical performances are now permitted at limited capacity indoors in Napa Valley. The fate of larger gatherings — including BottleRock —…
Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord West Pueblo Partners are caught up in lease dispute at the historic Borreo Building.
Napa County Public Health officials say they have the capability to vaccinate 75% to 80% of the county's residents by summer, but have seen a …
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Napa County puts its Old Sonoma Road property on the market and bidders responded.