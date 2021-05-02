Community Builders: Outstanding school employees, a fundraiser for Ole Health and opening day on the Napa River

• Amanda Alvarez, West Park Elementary School, paraprofessional, nominated by second-grade teacher Pam Taylor as a “leader in academic success for students” and for her “dedication to the students, teachers, and parents.”

• Olga Pimentel, Calistoga Joint Unified School District, food and nutrition services, who was nominated by Director of Food Services Rosa Rubio for her “strong work ethic, eager to make sure all students are fed nutritious meals” and her “self-starting abilities.”

Classified employees are staff members who are not required to have a teaching credential to do their jobs, which support the work of teachers and students.

The Napa County honorees may choose to go on to be considered for recognition at the State level in their respective categories.

Opening Day on the Napa River

Boaters, sailors, kayakers, and paddleboarders are invited to join the Napa Valley Yacht Club's celebration of Opening Day on the Napa River on Saturday, May 8.

A tradition of the Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association dating back more than 100 years, it will begin with a blessing of pleasure crafts, followed by the parade and a barbecue at the club headquarters.