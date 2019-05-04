With more than 14,700 Napa, adults reading below a third- grade level, the Napa County Library’s Literacy Center teaches volunteers how to work with adult learners, and then matches them with people who want to change their lives by learning to read and write. Prior experience is not required.
Call Robin at 707 253-4283, to attend the next training session, which is on May 14 and May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Online tutor training is also available.
