Community cleanups, downtown festival to mark Earth Day in Napa

Napa residents can get into the spirit of Earth Day this weekend by joining a series of cleanup efforts around the city — and then celebrating the occasion at a downtown festival.

Organizers of the annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup are inviting volunteers to help remove trash and litter from 10 sites at local parks, trails and open spaces from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, the Oxbow Commons will be host to the Earth Day Napa Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday’s events will mark the return of a full Earth Day program to Napa for the first time since 2019, according to spokesperson Ashley Kvitek of the Napa County Resource Conservation District, host of the community cleanup.

Earth Day group events in Napa were canceled in April 2020 early in the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a call to do-it-yourself cleanup efforts. In 2021, the Napa cleanup resumed with its largest number of volunteers since 2008, but some events normally connected to the downtown festival were moved online.

The RCD chooses 10 locations each Earth Day for volunteers to clear refuse that spoils open spaces and poses potential threats to wildlife, both on land and in the Napa River and other waterways. Staff at the conservation district base their list on the results of the monthly cleanups it supervises, as well as information from the county’ Flood Control District, Napa’s city parks department and other agencies, according to Kvitek.

This year’s cleanup list includes busier downtown venues like CIA at Copia and the Napa County Library area, as well as quieter locales such as Kennedy Park, Westwood Hills Park and the Napa River Trail. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves, buckets and trash grabbers to cleanup sites.

Two particular waste products of concern in Napa and elsewhere are cigarette butts and discarded plastic packaging, Kvitek said Monday. Bottles, wrappers and other products eventually break down into microplastics, which wind up in waterways, are ingested by fish and persist in the food chain.

“Many folks look at a cigarette and see a paper-wrapped cylinder, they assume it’ll biodegrade,” she said. “But the filter is plastic and takes years and years to break down — and when it doesn’t break down, it’ll become more microplastic.”

In addition, said Kvitek, “birds and squirrels will see something like butts and use it in their nests. It’s not something you want floating around in our environment.”

The 2021 Napa cleanup drew 238 volunteers, who collected 537 pounds of trash, 396 pounds of recyclable materials, and 46 pounds of compost, according to the Resource Conservation District.

Following Sunday’s cleanup is the Earth Day Napa Festival, which is presented by the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County will include a full in-person program for the first time since 2019. The event will take place at the Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street.

Festival showcases will include informational booths from various nonprofits and other agencies along with live music, a dance performance, by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, and an opening drum blessing from the Suscol Intertribal Council.

Food and beverage trucks will serve festival guests, and proceeds from beer and wine sales will benefit a grant program to provide schoolteachers and their students with bus service for field trips to Napa Valley parks and reserves. The bus grant program enables students to receive environmental and nature education at area parks including Bothe-Napa Valley, Bale Grist Mill and Skyline Wilderness, as well as at Napa city parks, Connolly Ranch and elsewhere, according to Eric McKee, the RCD’s education and project manager.

