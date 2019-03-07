The Napa City Firefighters Association report it raised $14,000 as part of the "Fill the Boot" fundraiser on Saturday. Proceeds will go to the Firefighters Burn Institute, a national nonprofit that aims to serve burn victims and advance burn research. Both firefighters and members of the public benefit.
Firefighters collected donations in firefighters boots outside Whole Foods at Bel Aire Plaza as well as stations at the south Napa Target, the Napa Walmart, and at the corner of Main and First streets.