Sunday, March 26

Sunday Funday

1-3 p.m. OLE Health hosts Sunday Funday at its Calistoga facility at 911 Washington St. The public is invited to enjoy food, health screenings, music and giveaways. Free admission. Register at www.olehealth.org/sundayfunday.

Tuesday, March 28

Free Tax Preparation

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Trained volunteers from the AARP Taxaide Foundation offer free tax preparation services at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Services available Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 18 by appointment only. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com; 707-492-5430.

Wednesday, March 29

Day of Giving

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jersey Mike's Subs, 627 Trancas St., Napa, will donate 100% of today's sub sandwich sales to Providence Queen of the Valley Cancer Wellness Program, which is offered for free to all cancer patients in Napa County to help ease their way through treatment. Info, 707-501-4747; jerseymikes.com/20327/napa-ca.

Saturday, April 1

Easter Jam

10-11:30 a.m. First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St., Napa, hosts a free, high-energy event for families with kids to experience the excitement of Easter together. Festivities include live entertainment, games and a petting zoo. Info, fccnapa.org/easterjam; 707-253-7222; jan@fccnapa.org.

Kids Day

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cope Family Center hosts a free Kids Day at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. The event includes resources for parents and families as well as activities and games for children, entertainment, food and more. Info, copefamilycenter.org/kidsday2023.

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.

It's A Grand Night For Singing

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the much-loved, time-honored concert series It's A Grand Night For Singing, featuring Bay Area artists. Tickets are $20. Info, 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

Sunday, April 2

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

1 p.m. The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, joined by pianist Janet Guggenheim, performs at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Free admission. Info, napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Saturday, April 8

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-noon We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, hosts a rummage sale fundraiser. Grab some bargains and help animals. Items donated by locals and supporters. Info, wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044; aarmstrong@wecareanimalrescue.org.

Saturday, April 15

Tomato Plant Fest & Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts their annual Tomato Plant Fest & Sale at 1710 Soscol Ave. Napa. Sale features locally and organically-grown tomato plants, including 24 heirloom and specially selected hybrid varietals. More than 5,000 plants to choose from. Speak with Master Gardeners for all your tomato and other gardening questions. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/tomatosale.

Sunday, April 16

'Carmina Burana'

2:30 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents a concert featuring Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper. Tickets at $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662; info@singnapavalley.org.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.

