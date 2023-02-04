The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Napa Lighted Art Festival

6-10 p.m. This free, walkable outdoor experience in downtown Napa features 10 lighted art sculptures and projection artwork on 3 iconic downtown buildings. The installations is on display Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Info, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Napa High Alumni Association

11 a.m. The Napa High Alumni Association holds its general meeting at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa. The guest speaker will be Jolene Yee, co-president of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education. She will discuss the planned Mayacamas Charter Middle School. All are invited. Free admission. Info, 707-695-7321; marilynkreid@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Youth of the Year

6 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley hosts its annual Youth of the Year event at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. This free event is a night of inspiration as the community celebrates the journeys of some incredible Napa Valley youth. Info, begreatnv.org/events/yoy; greg@begreatnv.org; 707-255-8866.

Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 12

Flyway Festival

The San Francisco Bay Flyway Festival returns Friday-Sunday at Mare Island, 1080 Nimitz Ave., Vallejo. The event includes wildlife and nature hikes, tours and educational presentations. Additional events will be held in American Canyon and Solano County throughout the weekend. Visit facebook.com/SanFranciscoBayFlywayFestival for a complete schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Black History Month Celebration

2-5 p.m. CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, hosts the 6th annual Napa Valley Black History Month Celebration. The event -- sponsored by People Before Policy, First 5 Napa County and JT Thompson -- invites guests to learn about and celebrate local and historical stories of the Black community, while building healthy relationships across all cultures. Meals available for $15, which must be purchased in advance. Info, nvbhm2023.brownpapertickets.com.

Lantern Parade

6:30 p.m. Napa Lighted Art Festival Lantern Parade is a family-friendly "art after dark" experience that takes place in downtown Napa. This short, half-mile loop, starting and finishing at Veterans Park, is energized by live music by Cosmos Percussion Electric. This is a free public event for all ages. Strollers are OK, but no bikes allowed. Info, https://donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

1:30 p.m. Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, joined by 11 guest musicians from the local high schools, performs at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Free admission. Info, napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation The True Story of the 1890 United States Census. Using contemporary accounts and forensic genealogy, researcher Margaret Melaney will unravel the true story of the destruction of the 1890 Census by fire and what's available to replace the records today. To register for the event, visit napagensoc.org and select "The 1890 Census" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Conversation with a playwright

7 p.m. Napa County Historical Society, Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival and Napa Valley College host a conversation with playwright Cris Blak at the Napa Valley College Little Theater, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Blak is working on a full-length play about Mary Ellen Pleasant, the "mother of civil rights in California" who is buried in Napa's Tulocay Cemetery. The event is free but in-person seating and zoom reservations are limited. To register, visit napahistory.org/event/cris-blak.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Seed Swap

8:30 a.m.-noon The Napa County Seed Library hosts its second annual seed swap at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Exchange seeds with local seed savers, community groups and small farmers. Free admission. Info, napacoseedlibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sing Napa Valley

3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents the salon performance "It’s Broadway Today!" at First Presbyterian Church, 333 Third St., Napa. The program includes music from Broadway musicals, spanning from the 1940s through today. Tickets are $25. Info, singnapavalley.org.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Documentary

1 p.m. The Michael Leonardi Foundation hosts a free screening of “Dead On Arrival” – a documentary about fentanyl from filmmakers Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. RSVP required. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com. Info, michaelleonardifoundation.org, 707-815-7744.

Thursday, March 9

Napa County Reads

5:30 p.m. Pablo Cartaya, author of "The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora," will sign books, talk onstage with interviewer Barry Martin and take questions from the audience about the 2023 Napa County Reads book selection at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Free admission. Info, eemmett@napacoe.org; https://napacoe.org/napa-county-reads-3.

Saturday, March 11

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.