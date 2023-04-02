The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, April 2

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

1 p.m. The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, joined by pianist Janet Guggenheim, performs at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Free admission. Info, napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Saturday, April 8

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-noon. We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, hosts a rummage sale fundraiser. Grab some bargains and help animals. Items donated by locals and supporters. Info, wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044; aarmstrong@wecareanimalrescue.org.

Tuesday, April 11

Sons In Retirement Luncheon

11:30 a.m. SIR Branch 65 meets at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for its luncheon and meeting. Sons In Retirement is a nonprofit men's activities organization that hosts a variety of events each month. Info, https://sirinc2.org/branch/65; 408-828-3486; j_stabile@yahoo.com.

Saturday, April 15

Tomato Plant Fest & Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts their annual Tomato Plant Fest & Sale at 1710 Soscol Ave. Napa. Sale features locally and organically-grown tomato plants, including 24 heirloom and specially selected hybrid varietals. More than 5,000 plants to choose from. Speak with Master Gardeners for all your tomato and other gardening questions. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/tomatosale.

Sunday, April 16

'Carmina Burana'

2:30 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents a concert featuring Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper. Tickets at $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662; info@singnapavalley.org.

Saturday, April 22

Shred event

9 a.m.-noon. Safely dispose of unwanted documents. Elizabeth Olcott & Associates - KW Advisors and Judy Bickell - CrossCountry Mortgage hosts a free shredding event at Keller Williams Realty Office, 951 California Blvd., Napa. Info, https://fb.me/e/3AAnJbkcG; admin@bkconapa.com.

Saturday, April 29

Arts & Crafts Fair

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends Of New Tech (FONT) Board hosts the New Tech High's Spring Arts & Crafts Fair at 920 Yount St., Napa. Guests will find handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more. Free admission. Info, kimssweetkarma@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.