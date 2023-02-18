The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sing Napa Valley

3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents the salon performance "It’s Broadway Today!" at First Presbyterian Church, 333 Third St., Napa. The program includes music from Broadway musicals, spanning from the 1940s through today. Tickets are $25. Info, singnapavalley.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Free Tax Preparation

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Trained volunteers from the AARP Taxaide Foundation offer free tax preparation services at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Services available Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 18 by appointment only. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com; 707-492-5430.

Thursday, Feb. 23

'Hidden History of Napa Valley'

12 p.m. The Napa County Office of Education hosts a free, virtual event for the community in honor of Black History Month. Author Alex Brown will discuss their book "Hidden History of Napa Valley," which explores the lesser-known stories of the ordinary people who helped shape modern-day Napa County. There will also be an opportunity for audience questions. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ncoe-webinar. Info, jsebastian@napacoe.org.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Fellowship Tea

11:30 a.m. Join Soroptimist International of Napa at the Napa Women's Club, 218 Franklin Street, Napa, for a cup of tea, lunch, conversation, door prizes and art auction supporting the Fellowship Scholarship program, a Soroptimist Founder Region program supporting amazing women in their final year of their Doctorate. Tickets are $50. Info, sinapa@soroptimist.net, 707-255-6900.

Documentary

1 p.m. The Michael Leonardi Foundation hosts a free screening of “Dead On Arrival” – a documentary about fentanyl from filmmakers Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. RSVP required. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com. Info, michaelleonardifoundation.org, 707-815-7744.

Thursday, March 9

Napa County Reads

5:30 p.m. Pablo Cartaya, author of "The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora," will sign books, talk onstage with interviewer Barry Martin and take questions from the audience about the 2023 Napa County Reads book selection at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Free admission. Info, eemmett@napacoe.org; https://napacoe.org/napa-county-reads-3.

Friday, March 10

'August: Osage County'

7 p.m. Valley Players presents the dark comedy "August: Osage County" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Additional performances are March 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28. Info, valley-players.com/events; 707-246-9662.

Saturday, March 11

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at Community Park 1, 1400 Rio Grande, American Canyon, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/Mar11FBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Book Signing

11 a.m. Calistoga author Claudia H. Long signs copy of her new book "Our Lying Kin" at Main Street Bookmine, 1315 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-733-3199; elayna@napabookmine.com.

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Friday, March 17

'The SpongeBob Musical'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents "The SpongeBob Musical" based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series at the NVC Main Theater, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Additional performance are March 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

Thursday, March 23

Smart Cycling 101

6-8 p.m. Part 1 of Napa County Bicycle Coalition's free two-part Smart Cycling course is held on Zoom. Taught by nationally-certified instructors, this hybrid in-class/on-bike course equips bicyclists with safety knowledge and bike-handling techniques to bike safely and confidently in their community and help others do the same. In person class held March 25. Sign up at bit.ly/shsmartcycling. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.