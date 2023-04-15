The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, April 16

'Carmina Burana'

2:30 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents a concert featuring Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper. Tickets at $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662; info@singnapavalley.org.

Wednesday, April 19

'Taking Action on Local Climate Priorities'

5:30-7 p.m. League of Women Voters of Napa County & Napa Climate NOW! host “Taking Action on Local Climate Priorities” at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Learn about important climate-related projects that are being implemented by grassroots efforts. Free admission.

Thursday, April 20

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation Creating a Family History Book. Genealogist Harry Stover will share his process of creating a family history book. To register, visit napagensoc.org and select "Creating a Family History Book" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Saturday, April 22

Shred event

9 a.m.-noon. Safely dispose of unwanted documents. Elizabeth Olcott & Associates - KW Advisors and Judy Bickell - CrossCountry Mortgage hosts a free shredding event at Keller Williams Realty Office, 951 California Blvd., Napa. Info, https://fb.me/e/3AAnJbkcG; admin@bkconapa.com.

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Student does not have to attend McPherson to participate. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Sunday, April 23

Community Cleanup

9-11:30 a.m. Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts Earth Day community cleanups throughout Napa. For a list of cleanup sites, visit naparcd.org/events/earthday2023.

Earth Day Napa

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County hosts an Earth Day festival at the Napa Oxbow Commons,1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Enjoy interactive booths, live music, dance performances, crafts, games, and more! Learn about green products and services, and find out how to get involved locally to make a difference for the Earth. Free admission. Info, earthdaynapacoordinator@gmail.com.

Tuesday, April 25

Making Memories Last

6 p.m. Napa County Library and Napa Valley Genealogical Society team up to host a virtual meeting that introduces community members to the Napa County Library's Memory Lab. In honor of Preservation Week, take a tour through a variety of different resources to digitize and protect family treasures and collections. Experts from the Napa County Library's Memory Lab and the Napa Valley Genealogical Society will walk guests through how to best preserve family memories in different formats, followed by a Q&A. Free admission. Info, makingmemorieslast.eventbrite.com; 707-254-4235.

Friday, April 28

World Affairs Napa Valley

6 p.m. World Affairs Napa Valley hosts "EARTH DAY - Climate, Ecology & Adaptation" at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. The event includes a presentation by wine expert Brian Freedman (best-selling author of "Crushed") on climate, wine and agriculture around the world. He will be joined by a panel of ecology-minded Napa Valley growers. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $40-$45. Info, worldaffairs.org/events/event/2267; 707-738-4500; napavalley@worldaffairs.org.

Saturday, April 29

Bilingual Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a bilingual family biking workshop at Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/shearerfbw. Student does not have to attend Shearer to participate. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Arts & Crafts Fair

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends Of New Tech (FONT) Board hosts the New Tech High's Spring Arts & Crafts Fair at 920 Yount St., Napa. Guests will find handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more. Free admission. Info, kimssweetkarma@gmail.com.

Sunday, April 30

Spring Concert

4 p.m. Saint Helena Community Band Spring Concert is held at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., St Helena. Free admission. Open seating. Info, SaintHelenaBand.org; 707-963-3391.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.

Saturday, May 13

Anniversary celebration

4-6 p.m. Hearts And Hands Preschool, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, hosts its 20th anniversary celebration. Festivities include wine and light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $50. Info, heartsandhandskids.com; 707-495-5305; millie.jane.pease@gmail.com.