Tuesday, April 11

Sons In Retirement Luncheon

11:30 a.m. SIR Branch 65 meets at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for its luncheon and meeting. Sons In Retirement is a nonprofit men's activities organization that hosts a variety of events each month. Info, https://sirinc2.org/branch/65; 408-828-3486; j_stabile@yahoo.com.

Thursday, April 13

Republican Women’s Club

11:30 a.m. Napa Valley Republican Women’s Club meets at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Guest speaker David Llamas from San Jose will share information about Turning Point USA. Lunch is $35. Registration required Info, NVRWF.com; Rsvprepwomen@gmail.com.

Saturday, April 15

Skyline Park Open House

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Bucky Stewart Horse Arena and Napa Skyline Riders will host equestrian demonstrations in the lower 5 acres of Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. Kids activities include horse stick races, egg races and painting of wooden horseshoes and other horse-related activities. Info, napaskylineriders.com.

Tomato Plant Fest & Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts their annual Tomato Plant Fest & Sale at 1710 Soscol Ave. Napa. Sale features locally and organically-grown tomato plants, including 24 heirloom and specially selected hybrid varietals. More than 5,000 plants to choose from. Speak with Master Gardeners for all your tomato and other gardening questions. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/tomatosale.

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at Phillips Elementary School, 1210 Shetler Ave., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Student does not have to attend Phillips to participate. Sign up at bit.ly/phillips_fbw. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Sunday, April 16

'Carmina Burana'

2:30 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents a concert featuring Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper. Tickets at $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662; info@singnapavalley.org.

Saturday, April 22

Shred event

9 a.m.-noon. Safely dispose of unwanted documents. Elizabeth Olcott & Associates - KW Advisors and Judy Bickell - CrossCountry Mortgage hosts a free shredding event at Keller Williams Realty Office, 951 California Blvd., Napa. Info, https://fb.me/e/3AAnJbkcG; admin@bkconapa.com.

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Student does not have to attend McPherson to participate. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Sunday, April 23

Community Cleanup

9-11:30 a.m. Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts Earth Day community cleanups throughout Napa. For a list of cleanup sites, visit naparcd.org/events/earthday2023.

Earth Day Napa

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County hosts an Earth Day festival at the Napa Oxbow Commons,1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Enjoy interactive booths, live music, dance performances, crafts, games, and more! Learn about green products and services, and find out how to get involved locally to make a difference for the Earth. Free admission. Info, earthdaynapacoordinator@gmail.com.

Tuesday, April 25

Making Memories Last

6 p.m. Napa County Library and Napa Valley Genealogical Society team up to host a virtual meeting that introduces community members to the Napa County Library's Memory Lab. In honor of Preservation Week, take a tour through a variety of different resources to digitize and protect family treasures and collections. Experts from the Napa County Library's Memory Lab and the Napa Valley Genealogical Society will walk guests through how to best preserve family memories in different formats, followed by a Q&A. Free admission. Info, makingmemorieslast.eventbrite.com; 707-254-4235.

Saturday, April 29

Bilingual Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a bilingual family biking workshop at Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/shearerfbw. Student does not have to attend Shearer to participate. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Arts & Crafts Fair

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends Of New Tech (FONT) Board hosts the New Tech High's Spring Arts & Crafts Fair at 920 Yount St., Napa. Guests will find handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more. Free admission. Info, kimssweetkarma@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.

Saturday, May 13

Anniversary celebration

4-6 p.m. Hearts And Hands Preschool, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, hosts its 20th anniversary celebration. Festivities include wine and light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $50. Info, heartsandhandskids.com; 707-495-5305; millie.jane.pease@gmail.com.