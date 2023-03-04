The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Tuesday, March 7

Free Tax Preparation

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Trained volunteers from the AARP Taxaide Foundation offer free tax preparation services at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Services available Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 18 by appointment only. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com; 707-492-5430.

Thursday, March 9

Napa County Reads

5:30 p.m. Pablo Cartaya, author of "The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora," will sign books, talk onstage with interviewer Barry Martin and take questions from the audience about the 2023 Napa County Reads book selection at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Free admission. Info, eemmett@napacoe.org; https://napacoe.org/napa-county-reads-3.

Friday, March 10

'August: Osage County'

7 p.m. Valley Players presents the dark comedy "August: Osage County" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Additional performances are March 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28. Info, valley-players.com/events; 707-246-9662.

Saturday, March 11

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at Community Park 1, 1400 Rio Grande, American Canyon, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/Mar11FBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Book Signing

11 a.m. Calistoga author Claudia H. Long signs copy of her new book "Our Lying Kin" at Main Street Bookmine, 1315 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 707-733-3199; elayna@napabookmine.com.

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Tuesday, March 14

Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild

4:30 p.m. The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild hosts an exhibit reception at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Ln, St Helena. Free admission. The reception will include weaving and spinning demonstrations. The show is on display at the library the entire month of March. Info, silveradohandweaversguild.com.

Thursday, March 16

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation Finding What You Need and Using What You Find. Professional genealogist Pam Vestal will share 20 practical strategies for searching the internet more successfully to find hidden genealogical nuggets from the documents you find. To register for the event, visit napagensoc.org and select "Finding What You Need" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Friday, March 17

'The SpongeBob Musical'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents "The SpongeBob Musical" based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series at the NVC Main Theater, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Additional performances are March 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

Saturday, March 18

Friends of the Napa Library Book Sale

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Napa Main Library, 680 Coombs St., hosts its quarterly book sale, including categories ranging from arts and music to westerns; audio books and film DVDs also available. Students can choose up to three free books each day they come to the sale. The event continues Sunday from 1-4 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday (March 25) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Info, folnapa.org; 707-253-4614; info@folnapa.org

Thursday, March 23

Smart Cycling 101

6-8 p.m. Part 1 of Napa County Bicycle Coalition's free two-part Smart Cycling course is held on Zoom. Taught by nationally-certified instructors, this hybrid in-class/on-bike course equips bicyclists with safety knowledge and bike-handling techniques to bike safely and confidently in their community and help others do the same. In person class held March 25. Sign up at bit.ly/shsmartcycling. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Wednesday, March 29

Day of Giving

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jersey Mike's Subs, 627 Trancas St., Napa, will donate 100% of today's sub sandwich sales to Providence Queen of the Valley Cancer Wellness Program, which is offered for free to all cancer patients in Napa County to help ease their way through treatment. Info, 707-501-4747; jerseymikes.com/20327/napa-ca.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.