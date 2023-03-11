The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Tuesday, March 14

Free Tax Preparation

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Trained volunteers from the AARP Taxaide Foundation offer free tax preparation services at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Services available Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 18 by appointment only. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com; 707-492-5430.

Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild

4:30 p.m. The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild hosts an exhibit reception at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Ln, St Helena. Free admission. The reception will include weaving and spinning demonstrations. The show is on display at the library the entire month of March. Info, silveradohandweaversguild.com.

Thursday, March 16

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation Finding What You Need and Using What You Find. Professional genealogist Pam Vestal will share 20 practical strategies for searching the internet more successfully to find hidden genealogical nuggets from the documents you find. To register for the event, visit napagensoc.org and select "Finding What You Need" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Friday, March 17

'The SpongeBob Musical'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents "The SpongeBob Musical" based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series at the NVC Main Theater, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Additional performances are March 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

'August: Osage County'

7 p.m. Valley Players presents the dark comedy "August: Osage County" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Additional performances are March 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28. Info, valley-players.com/events; 707-246-9662.

Saturday, March 18

Aviation exhibit

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign, next to the Atlantic Aviation, for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old. Free admission.

Friends of the Napa Library Book Sale

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Napa Main Library, 680 Coombs St., hosts its quarterly book sale, including categories ranging from arts and music to westerns; audio books and film DVDs also available. Students can choose up to three free books each day they come to the sale. The event continues Sunday from 1-4 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday (March 25) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Info, folnapa.org; 707-253-4614; info@folnapa.org.

Napa Valley Orchid Show & Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m.. The Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, www.nv-os.org.

Thursday, March 23

Smart Cycling 101

6-8 p.m. Part 1 of Napa County Bicycle Coalition's free two-part Smart Cycling course is held on Zoom. Taught by nationally-certified instructors, this hybrid in-class/on-bike course equips bicyclists with safety knowledge and bike-handling techniques to bike safely and confidently in their community and help others do the same. In person class held March 25. Sign up at bit.ly/shsmartcycling. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Saturday, March 25

Fun With Frogs

10:30 a.m. Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, hosts Fun With Frogs. Speaker Joe Lam, who specializes in reptiles and amphibians, will bring an assortment of frogs to help teach and entertain. Frogs come in all shapes, colors and sizes, and in this small class, you'll learn more about their benefit to our ecosystem and their "super cool" biology. Reservations required. Call 707-255-6465 or email cpnaturecenter@gmail.com to save your spot. The program is free to members and children ages 12 and under, $5 entry for non-members and children ages 13 and up. Info, 707-255-6465.

Wednesday, March 29

Day of Giving

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jersey Mike's Subs, 627 Trancas St., Napa, will donate 100% of today's sub sandwich sales to Providence Queen of the Valley Cancer Wellness Program, which is offered for free to all cancer patients in Napa County to help ease their way through treatment. Info, 707-501-4747; jerseymikes.com/20327/napa-ca.

Saturday, April 1

Easter Jam

10-11:30 a.m. First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St., Napa, hosts a free, high-energy event for families with kids to experience the excitement of Easter together. Festivities include live entertainment, games and a petting zoo. Info, fccnapa.org/easterjam; 707-253-7222; jan@fccnapa.org.

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.