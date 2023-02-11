The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

1:30 p.m. Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, joined by 11 guest musicians from the local high schools, performs at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Free admission. Info, napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Napa Lighted Art Festival

6-10 p.m. This free, walkable outdoor experience in downtown Napa features 10 lighted art sculptures. The installations are on display Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Info, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation The True Story of the 1890 United States Census. Using contemporary accounts and forensic genealogy, researcher Margaret Melaney will unravel the true story of the destruction of the 1890 Census by fire and what's available to replace the records today. To register for the event, visit napagensoc.org and select "The 1890 Census" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Conversation with a playwright

7 p.m. Napa County Historical Society, Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival and Napa Valley College host a conversation with playwright Cris Blak at the Napa Valley College Little Theater, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Blak is working on a full-length play about Mary Ellen Pleasant, the "mother of civil rights in California" who is buried in Napa's Tulocay Cemetery. The event is free but in-person seating and zoom reservations are limited. To register, visit napahistory.org/event/cris-blak.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Seed Swap

8:30 a.m.-noon The Napa County Seed Library hosts its second annual seed swap at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Exchange seeds with local seed savers, community groups and small farmers. Free admission. Info, napacoseedlibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sing Napa Valley

3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents the salon performance "It’s Broadway Today!" at First Presbyterian Church, 333 Third St., Napa. The program includes music from Broadway musicals, spanning from the 1940s through today. Tickets are $25. Info, singnapavalley.org.

Thursday, Feb. 23

'Hidden History of Napa Valley'

12 p.m. The Napa County Office of Education hosts a free, virtual event for the community in honor of Black History Month. Author Alex Brown will discuss their book "Hidden History of Napa Valley", which explores the lesser-known stories of the ordinary people who helped shape modern-day Napa County. There will also be an opportunity for audience questions. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ncoe-webinar. Info, jsebastian@napacoe.org.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Fellowship Tea

11:30 a.m. Join Soroptimist International of Napa at the Napa Women's Club, 218 Franklin Street, Napa, for a cup of tea, lunch, conversation, door prizes and art auction supporting the Fellowship Scholarship program, a Soroptimist Founder Region program supporting amazing women in their final year of their Doctorate. Tickets are $50. Info, sinapa@soroptimist.net, 707-255-6900.

Documentary

1 p.m. The Michael Leonardi Foundation hosts a free screening of “Dead On Arrival” – a documentary about fentanyl from filmmakers Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. RSVP required. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com. Info, michaelleonardifoundation.org, 707-815-7744.

Thursday, March 9

Napa County Reads

5:30 p.m. Pablo Cartaya, author of "The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora," will sign books, talk onstage with interviewer Barry Martin and take questions from the audience about the 2023 Napa County Reads book selection at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Free admission. Info, eemmett@napacoe.org; https://napacoe.org/napa-county-reads-3.

Friday, March 10

'August: Osage County'

7 p.m. Valley Players presents the dark comedy "August: Osage County" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Additional performances are March 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28. Info, valley-players.com/events; 707-246-9662.

Saturday, March 11

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at Community Park 1, 1400 Rio Grande, American Canyon, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the skills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/Mar11FBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Friday, March 17

'The SpongeBob Musical'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents " The SpongeBob Musical" based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series at the NVC Main Theater, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Additional performance are March 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

Thursday, March 23

Smart Cycling 101

6-8 p.m. Part 1 of Napa County Bicycle Coalition's free two-part Smart Cycling course is held on Zoom. Taught by nationally-certified instructors, this hybrid in-class/on-bike course equips bicyclists with safety knowledge and bike-handling techniques to bike safely and confidently in their community and help others do the same. In person class held March 25. Sign up at bit.ly/shsmartcycling. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.