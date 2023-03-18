The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar. For more details, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

Sunday, March 19

Aviation exhibit

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate L sign, next to the Atlantic Aviation, for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old. Free admission.

Napa Valley Orchid Show & Sale

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Free admission. Info, www.nv-os.org.

Friends of the Napa Library Book Sale

1-4 p.m. Napa Main Library, 680 Coombs St., hosts its quarterly book sale, including categories ranging from arts and music to westerns; audio books and film DVDs also available. Students can choose up to three free books each day they come to the sale. The event continues Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Info, folnapa.org; 707-253-4614; info@folnapa.org.

Tuesday, March 21

Free Tax Preparation

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Trained volunteers from the AARP Taxaide Foundation offer free tax preparation services at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Services available Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 18 by appointment only. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com; 707-492-5430.

Town Hall

6 p.m. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, hosts a virtual town hall on the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence, with a panel of experts discussing its implications for privacy and consumer protection and what policy guardrails might be needed. Steaming link: https://sd03.senate.ca.gov. Info, 707-933-9133; townhall@ksvy.org.

Thursday, March 23

Smart Cycling 101

6-8 p.m. Part 1 of Napa County Bicycle Coalition's free two-part Smart Cycling course is held on Zoom. Taught by nationally-certified instructors, this hybrid in-class/on-bike course equips bicyclists with safety knowledge and bike-handling techniques to bike safely and confidently in their community and help others do the same. In person class held March 25. Sign up at bit.ly/shsmartcycling. Info, csainato@napabike.org; 707-258-6317.

Friday, March 24

'The SpongeBob Musical'

7 p.m. Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents "The SpongeBob Musical" based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series at the NVC Main Theater, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Additional performances are March 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org/events.

'August: Osage County'

7 p.m. Valley Players presents the dark comedy "August: Osage County" at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Additional performances are March 25 at 7 p.m., and March 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$28. Info, valley-players.com/events; 707-246-9662.

Saturday, March 25

Fun With Frogs

10:30 a.m. Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, hosts Fun With Frogs. Speaker Joe Lam, who specializes in reptiles and amphibians, will bring an assortment of frogs to help teach and entertain. Frogs come in all shapes, colors and sizes, and in this small class, you'll learn more about their benefit to our ecosystem and their "super cool" biology. Reservations required. Call 707-255-6465 or email cpnaturecenter@gmail.com to save your spot. The program is free to members and children ages 12 and under, $5 entry for non-members and children ages 13 and up. Info, 707-255-6465.

Sunday, March 26

Sunday Funday

1-3 p.m. OLE Health hosts Sunday Funday at its Calistoga facility at 911 Washington St. The public is invited to enjoy food, health screenings, music and giveaways. Free admission. Register at www.olehealth.org/sundayfunday.

Wednesday, March 29

Day of Giving

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jersey Mike's Subs, 627 Trancas St., Napa, will donate 100% of today's sub sandwich sales to Providence Queen of the Valley Cancer Wellness Program, which is offered for free to all cancer patients in Napa County to help ease their way through treatment. Info, 707-501-4747; jerseymikes.com/20327/napa-ca.

Saturday, April 1

Easter Jam

10-11:30 a.m. First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St., Napa, hosts a free, high-energy event for families with kids to experience the excitement of Easter together. Festivities include live entertainment, games and a petting zoo. Info, fccnapa.org/easterjam; 707-253-7222; jan@fccnapa.org.

Kids Day

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cope Family Center hosts a free Kids Day at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. The event includes resources for parents and families as well as activities and games for children, entertainment, food and more. Info, copefamilycenter.org/kidsday2023.

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.

It's A Grand Night For Singing

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the much-loved, time-honored concert series It's A Grand Night For Singing, featuring Bay Area artists. Tickets are $20. Info, 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

Sunday, April 2

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

1 p.m. The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, joined by pianist Janet Guggenheim, performs at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Free admission. Info, napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

Saturday, April 8

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-noon We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, hosts a rummage sale fundraiser. Grab some bargains and help animals. Items donated by locals and supporters. Info, wecareanimalrescue.org; 707-963-7044; aarmstrong@wecareanimalrescue.org.

Saturday, April 15

Tomato Plant Fest & Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts their annual Tomato Plant Fest & Sale at 1710 Soscol Ave. Napa. Sale features locally and organically-grown tomato plants, including 24 heirloom and specially selected hybrid varietals. More than 5,000 plants to choose from. Speak with Master Gardeners for all your tomato and other gardening questions. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/tomatosale.

Sunday, April 16

'Carmina Burana'

2:30 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents a concert featuring Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper. Tickets at $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662; info@singnapavalley.org.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.