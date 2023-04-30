The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar.

Sunday, April 30

Napa Valley Wine Library Collection Grand Tasting

4-6 p.m. The Napa Valley Wine Library Collection’s 49th annual Grand Tasting, A Vintner’s Choice, will be held at The Grove at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa. This grand tasting will bring together 50 Napa Valley wineries from 16 appellations. Meet owners and winemakers and enjoy their wines, which range from productions of fewer than 50 to more than 2,000 cases. Individual membership in the society plus the tasting is $175. Dual membership plus the tasting is $335. Buy tickets at napawinelibrary.com.

Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space Wines Napa Valley

Noon-5 p.m. Bring your pooch(es) and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine with your furry or hairy friend at your side at Outer Space Wines in Napa. Every Sunday is Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space Wines. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will be attending with cute, adoptable animals from 1 to 3 p.m. Twenty percent of wine bar sales will be donated to this nonprofit organization. That’s My Dawg Hot Dog Cart will be there, too, on April 30. Visit OuterSpace.wine for more information.

St. Helena Community Band Concert

4 p.m. The St. Helena Community Band will be playing at St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center in Napa. The band was founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 2007 to bring together all ages and stages of musicians for the community. The band, now 40-50 strong, is under the direction of Andy Collinsworth, Sonoma State University Music Department chair and director of bands. Admission is free, and seating is open, so come early. Visit sainthelenaband.org for more information.

The Napa Wine Experience & Auction

5-10 p.m. Team SF Bay and NapaRio present The Napa Wine Experience & Auction benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at NapaRio in Napa. Enjoy local music, wine, craft beer, food, a silent auction and more. The ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, with food and drinks for sale. Tickets are $40 at napa-wine-experience until April 28, and the price goes up to $50 at the door. Call Tina at 707-548-5819 or email napariosocial@gmail.com with questions.

Elaine Jennings at Be Bubbly

3-6 p.m. Elaine Jennings sings at Be Bubbly in Napa. Jennings is a multitalented singer who has been featured in major productions throughout the Bay Area. She is currently performing with her jazz duo featuring favorites and lesser-known compositions from the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $30 at exploretock.com.

Saturday, May 6

di Rosa Day: Spring Fever

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Celebrate art and nature at di Rosa Day: Spring Fever at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. The event includes art stations, live music, food, beverages, artist talks, and performances. The day features the opening of Natural Discourse, an exhibition of site-specific outdoor installations, with a talk by guest curator Shirley Watts. Art-making activities include mask-making, photography, kite building and flying, painting, planting mini personal dye gardens, face painting, games, and bird bingo. Live music will be performed by Slippery People, with a DJ set by Peter Davies. Food trucks and beverage sponsors will be present. Tickets are $50 general admission, $40 for members, and $20 for minors aged 3-20. Buy tickets at dirosa.org. Proceeds support di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, a 501(c)(3) arts organization. The art park and nature preserve is located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, between Napa and Sonoma. For event details and more information, visit www.dirosaart.org.

Sunday, May 7

Bikefest

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition hosts Bikefest at South Napa Century Center, 155 Gasser Drive, Napa. Bikefest brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay Area for a day of celebrating life on two wheels. The event includes a bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo and decorating station, and more. Free admission. Info, napabike.org/bikefest; 707-258-6318; info@napabike.org.

Tuesday, May 9

Napa High Alumni Association

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley will be the guest at the NHAA general meeting to be held at the Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road. All are invited. For more details email marilynkreid@gmail.com.

Friday, May 12

Napa County Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair - Downtown Napa

4-7 p.m. Learn about emergency preparedness, Napa County programs, and services at the Napa County Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair held at the Napa County Administration Building Parking Lot, 1195 Third St., Napa (at the intersection of Coombs and Fourth streets). This family-friendly event features giveaways, raffles, a scavenger hunt, helpful resources, a kids' coloring table, and emergency equipment like fire trucks and patrol units. County departments, municipalities, and partnering organizations will provide educational information. Food truck vendors will offer food and drinks for purchase. The event is free to the public and no RSVP is required. For questions, contact emergencyservices@countyofnapa.org.

Saturday, May 13

Anniversary celebration

4-6 p.m. Hearts And Hands Preschool, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, hosts its 20th anniversary celebration. Festivities include wine and light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $50. Info, heartsandhandskids.com; 707-495-5305; millie.jane.pease@gmail.com.

The Future of History

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Napa County Historical Society holds its 75th annual members meeting featuring a conversation on heritage with Nancy Brennan, Mayor Scott Sedgley, and Diane Dillon, moderated by Shannon Kuleto. The event will be broadcast live from the Napa Valley Opera House. Reserve a seat or join the live event via Zoom by RSVPing at www.napahistory.org. Napa County Historical Society, Goldman Library, 1219 First St., Napa.