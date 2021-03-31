Community groups creating mile-long fire break in rural Napa

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, Land Trust of Napa County and the Angwin Fire Safe Council are collaborating to develop a mile-long Linda Falls fuel break to protect the rural hilltop community of Angwin.

“Angwin is one of the few places across Napa that has not burned in the last few years and therefore, wildfire risk mitigation there is seen as a county-wide priority,” said JC Greenberg, of Cal Fire and Napa County Fire who helped plan the project. “It is encouraging to see this partnership develop and lead to real on-the-ground fuels reduction.”

The fuel break project will form a semicircle, connecting at both ends to Howell Mountain Road. To be successful, the fuel break must cross land owned by 12 different landowners. The partnership has been working to connect with these landowners, and the response has been very positive.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“So far, we have had great enthusiasm from property owners. With their participation, this fuel break will help increase defensible space for this neighborhood and the community of Angwin,” said Margo Kennedy, co-chair of the Angwin Fire Safe Council with Paula Peterson.