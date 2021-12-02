Community members a no show at city of Napa's first redistricting workshop

No one showed up at the city of Napa’s first redistricting workshop held at Napa Valley College Tuesday evening, but the public will have other opportunities to chime in, if they choose to.

Five community workshops, scattered through January next year, still remain, including a virtual workshop on Jan. 6.

Community members will also have a chance to comment on maps at four public hearings that will be held during upcoming Napa City Council meetings.

Members of the city clerk’s office, city manager Steve Potter, demographer Elizabeth Stitt, Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, two translators, and Napa County assessor-clerk-recorder John Tuteur were on hand for Tuesday's event, but received no audience to engage with.

The original plan was for Stitt to present on the redistricting process and lead community members through how to draw new city districts — by using either the online DistrictR mapping tool or coloring in paper maps of Napa that show the population of each census tract in the city.

But, with nobody present to draw the maps, no presentation or map-drawing proceeded.

Narvaez said that community outreach needs to be consistent to be effective, which he said connects to the city’s approach of holding multiple workshops and public hearings.

Individual outreach events can be hit or miss because the city can’t predict when community members will be available, he said. The upcoming in-person workshops will be held during the day and on weekends, and in different areas of the city to attract more attendees.

“As long as you’re consistent, you’ll get feedback over the period of that project,” Narvaez said. “Sometimes a lot of people show up; sometimes a little.”

City Clerk Tiffany Carranza said the city received a lot of participation over the 4-month truncated transition to district elections last year, including around 44 proposed maps and 58 Community of Interest worksheets.

The city has until April 17, 2022 to pass a final map this time around. The first event that will feature proposed maps is a public hearing currently scheduled for Dec. 14.

Community feedback with redistricting is required by state law, partially because local residents are asked to define those Communities of Interest, a term which refers generally to people with shared social or economic interests who live in a defined area.

Carranza said Napa residents might not realize that, just because the city created its current district map last year, the city still needs to hear feedback to create the new map — even if that feedback is residents are pleased with the current district lines.

“They can just give us their one area or one suggestion for change, and we can incorporate that into the testimony, too,” Carranza said. “Feedback on the current lines is just as good as providing the new lines.”

Redistricting is designed to happen every decade, each time new Census data comes out. So even though the city of Napa transitioned to district elections last year — using 2010 Census data — the city needs to redraw the district maps for Napa City Council seats with the new 2020 Census data.

But even though the current map was designed using 2010 Census data, the city would technically be able to use it as the new map because the four districts still don’t deviate more than 10% in the population, according to the 2020 Census data.

City of Napa redistricting public hearings and community workshops COMMUNITY WORKSHOPS Thursday, January 6, 2022 6-8 p.m. via Zoom Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 10-11:30 a.m. at Harvest Middle School Library, 2449 Old Sonoma Road 1:30-3 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center Gym, 4300 Linda Vista Avenue Sunday, January 30, 2022 10-11:30 a.m. at Irene M. Snow Elementary School Library, 1130 Foster Road 1:30-3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - Parish Hall, 924 Napa St. PUBLIC HEARINGS All Public Hearings will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber located inside City Hall at 955 School St. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, (with maps) Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, (with maps) Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, (with maps and Introduction/1st Reading of Ordinance) Tuesday, March 8, 2022, (with maps - Final Adoption/2nd Reading of Ordinance)

