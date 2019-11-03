Outside on Franklin Street, Sunday afternoon was warm, sunny and decidedly non-wintry, with nary a drop of rain to be found, much less a snowflake. Inside, however, nearly every shelf, case and display rack already was loaded with symbols of Yuletide cheer – merchandise whose sales could help to make the holidays more special to those in need.
This was the arrival of Community Projects Inc.’s Treasures of Christmas Past, the nonprofit’s annual two-day sale of Christmas décor, clothing and toys at its downtown Napa thrift store, more than a month and a half before the holiday itself.
For two days, Community Projects volunteers had temporarily packed away the thrift store’s usual merchandise and replaced it with everything holiday themed – from racks of star-shaped ornaments to hangers of reindeer-pattern pajamas to shelves of tabletop trees, and much else besides, most of it for between 50 cents and $10. Proceeds from the Treasure sale would benefit some of Napa’s less privileged in the coming weeks, but for the time being, the atmosphere was as much of a draw for visitors than the stocking-stuffers contributing to it.
“I always tell everybody this is our gift to the community – toys and gifts to make it an exciting season. We just try to spread the spirit,” said Ginny Mosher, one of Community Projects’ two chairpeople organizing the Treasures weekend.
That gift was widely spread, according to volunteers who described a lengthy queue at the thrift shop’s doors before the holiday sale’s opening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The bazaar of pre-owned bargains continued into Sunday, the only Sunday of the year when Community Projects opens its shop.
“This is for my grandson,” said Suzanne Harrison as she snapped up a still-boxed toy cash register from the store’s toy section. “My daughter, who’s 35 now, I used to get her toys here for Christmas. Now I’m buying things for her grandson who’s 15 months old, so it’s another generation.”
Another Sunday shopper fondly recalled her own years of finding bargains for her now-adult daughter, even the discovery of a prom dress on its clothing racks – all the while becoming a donor as well as a buyer.
“Through the years, this store has been like my therapy,” quipped Judy McDaniel. “I buy a shirt, wear it for a while and donate it; I buy a book, read it through and then I donate it.”
“To me, this is the funnest time of the year,” said Pauline Szotkowski, who directs Treasures along with Mosher. “When people walk through the door everyone is happy, everyone greets us and we greet them back, and a lot of people thank us.”
Bringing Christmas merchandise and décor into the thrift store does much more than provide Napa with a shot of holiday spirit, according to Szotkowski and Mosher. The sale at the start of November also raises funds for a variety of programs later in the month and into December, such as a holiday party for local foster children and donations for gifts at Napa State Hospital – part of the hundreds of thousands of dollars Community Projects raises in support of nonprofit efforts in the county. (The group, which has raised $13.7 million since its 1941 inception, last year granted or pledged $438,210 to various programs, according to its annual officers’ letter.)
Even before those funds go out to other nonprofits, the Treasures sale sometimes touches the hearts of at least a few who take part, said Mosher, the event’s co-chair, recalling one woman who was overcome by emotion in the midst of her gift shopping.
“She started crying because she never thought she’d be able to buy so many toys for her kids,” Mosher said. “That thing has stuck in my mind.”
“I think we get back a lot more than we give,” Szotkowski added.