Commute Series - Calistoga to Napa commute offers congestion with a view

How unbearable could a rush-hour commute be through world-famous Napa Valley wine country, given the views of Hall of Fame wineries and volcanic mountains looming above vineyards?
Not unexpectedly, the view also includes plenty of red brake lights.
Instead of just writing about the county’s worst commutes for the Napa Valley Register, I am also experiencing them. I left Calistoga at 4 p.m. on a Friday bound for my house in the city of Napa near Alston Park.
The six miles or so between Calistoga and St. Helena were a breeze. But St. Helena is like a giant stop sign. That comes with the territory when a highway passes through a city with signalized intersections, causing traffic frustrations for both commuters and residents.
"I think we have to start looking at our options for the future,” St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said recently.
Here's a guided tour of the Highway 29/American Canyon traffic mess - and what might be done to ease it.
Ellsworth listed safety as the priority, from the ability to evacuate to having the city remain an encouraging place for bicyclists, pedestrians and people raising children. He wants to study effects on both the business community and residential areas.
In short, he mentioned things to consider when searching for answer that still remains an unknown.
A classic solution is creating a bypass – simply routing the highway around the town. Caltrans has done this elsewhere, such as when it built the Livingston bypass in the Central Valley in 1996 to remove the last Highway 99 traffic signal.
The idea of a St. Helena bypass came up in 1960s, the 1970s and mid-2000s, but never gained traction. One issue was the effect rerouting traffic might have on downtown businesses.
Another issue, Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said, is a bypass would create a new highway route in the agricultural preserve.
That could be the killer. Napa County has never favored tearing up vineyards in world-famous wine country for road pavement.
As I sat in traffic, I considered there are worse things than lingering along the Main Street, USA of St. Helena. This isn’t a generic blur of neon. Rather, sights include charming homes and the downtown, 1892 Richie Block building, with all of its Victorian ornateness.
Then again, I was only a faux commuter who doesn’t have to put up with this on a daily basis.
After St. Helena, I zipped by vineyards and wineries all the way to Rutherford. Then I hit a mile-and-a-half of congestion that seems to be a regular occurrence between Rutherford and Oakville during afternoon rush hour.
Rush-hour Highway 29 drivers face a traffic choke-point at the stretch with the signalized Trower, Wine Country and Salvador intersections that has grown more punishing in recent months.
Even some commute veterans are uncertain what causes this stop-and-go, though traffic entering the highway from wineries and cross streets is a chief suspect. Call it the mystery backup.
There’s no mystery why rush hour traffic often stalls near Yountville, however. The traffic signal at Highway 29 and Madison Street is the clear culprit.
Supervisor Diane Dillon has some potential solutions.
“A roundabout,” she said. “I’m a big fan of roundabouts.”
At a minimum, the traffic light should be green longer for the Highway 29 direction during rush hour, she said.
The next tough spot is the Highway 29 traffic signal gauntlet in the city of Napa, with Salvador Avenue, Wine Country Avenue and Trower Avenue coming in quick succession. I got stuck by a couple of red lights, which taken together can mean sitting for a few minutes.
The city of Napa has worked with Caltrans to try to create the most effective signal pattern. Napa County Deputy Public Works Director Eric Whan said complaints from motorists have waned since that effort was launched.
“It’s pretty quiet now,” Whan said.
From Trower Avenue, the trip to my house near Alston Park went smoothly. A 24-mile trip had taken 44 minutes, which isn’t exactly burning up the highway. I could try Silverado Trail on the east side of Napa Valley, but given my destination was on the west side, I might not gain much time.
Rex Stults has been commuting from the Browns Valley area of the city of Napa to St. Helena for 21 years, first to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and then to Napa Valley Vintners. He’s seen plenty of Highway 29.
“Back then, it was routinely a 25-to-30-minute drive, regardless of the time of year, time of day, anything-wise,” he said. “And Silverado Trail would be just a breeze. Now I budget 45 minutes for the same commute.”
Sometimes he’ll take the bus, read the newspaper and have a cup of coffee and relax. He picks up the bus at the Redwood Avenue park-and-ride lot and leaves it in St. Helena two blocks from the office.
California proposed a kind of ultimate traffic solution for Highway 29 through the Napa Valley in the 1960s – it would turn the highway into a freeway. The state had just about finished creating the Highway 29 freeway portion in the city of Napa and wanted to keep heading north.
That idea died when Napa County in 1968 adopted the agricultural preserve. The Napa Valley would be crammed with vineyards, not subdivisions. A freeway just didn’t fit in with this agricultural ambiance.
State Highway Engineer Alan Hart heard the message from county officials. A four-lane version of Highway 29 would go no further north than Yountville.
“The last thing the people of upper Napa Valley have to worry about is a freeway through the vineyards,” he said in December 1968.
Fifty years later, despite the traffic increase, there’s still no talk of a Napa Valley freeway.
“We’re not the same as the rest of the Bay Area, in that we’re not going to build our way out of it,” Stults said.
But he sees hope. Napa Valley Forward is a $1 million-plus, traffic-cutting effort being undertaken the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley.
The effort involves collecting data from wine and hospitality sector employees about their commutes. Then it will look for ways to provide convenient, targeted alternatives to the solo drive, be it carpools or shuttles or something else.
In the meantime, wine country commuters will have to settle for a longer look at the scenery, if they can safely take their eyes off the brake lights.
