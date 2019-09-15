Friends of the Napa Library sale

The Friends of the Napa Library sale will continue at the Napa County Library's main branch, 580 Coombs St. in Napa, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Prices are as follows:

Hardcover fiction, nonfiction and reference works; trade paperbacks and large paperbacks; CDs and DVDS: $2

Mass-market paperbacks; children's books: 50 cents

Specially priced books: as marked

All items are half price on Friday. Items will be sold at $5 per bag on Saturday, and $5 for two bags Sunday.

For more information, visit folnapa.org