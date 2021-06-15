Companies showcase wildfire protection products at St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery

Fire-retardant gel, sprinklers and private firefighting services were featured Friday at a wildfire product fair at Charles Krug Winery.
The event, sponsored by Heffernan Insurance Brokers and the Napa Valley Vintners, took place after a paltry rainfall season left California primed for a wildfire season that could be even more horrendous than 2020.
Jess Pitt is president of Wildfire Property Protection, which provides private protection against wildfires. His crews focus on protecting their clients’ property, not necessarily fighting the fire.
“If there’s a potential threat, we come in and wet things down, use a Thermo-Gel product if needed, clear brush, clean your gutters really quick, tape off your ventholes, set up portable pumps in your pool so your structures are ready to be defended,” Pitt said.
The company had “several confirmed saves” during last year’s Napa Valley wildfires, Pitt said.
Business has increased dramatically in the last few years, from handling one or two fires per year to “working continuously” between July and November, he said. Many clients in fire-prone areas can’t get insurance anymore, which gives them an added incentive to protect their property, he added.
A few feet away, Steve Simmons used two cans of Dr. Pepper and a blowtorch to simulate how Thermo-Gel, tested and approved by the U.S. Forest Service, protects a pressurized container like a propane tank. The can that had been sprayed with Thermo-Gel withstood the heat, but the unprotected one was a deformed mess.
“You’re putting a wall of water on whatever you’re trying to protect,” he said,” showing an aerial photo of a local property that was saved from the Glass Fire after Thermo-Gel was applied to structures and vegetation.
Paul Frommelt was selling an Airocide air purification system that destroys viruses, mold, allergens and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like those found in wildfire smoke.
“It’s killing down to 0.1 micron,” he said. “These are extremely popular right now.”
Rod Szasz was demonstrating the Firebozz water cannon, a heavy-duty, sprinkler-like system that can be deployed on short notice with no specialized training.
“These have been deployed throughout western Canada,” Szasz said. “This year is our first big push into wine country.”
On the more preventative side, Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression offers fuels reduction services, using a tank-like vehicle that can navigate rugged hillsides and cut down brush and trees up to 18 inches in diameter.
“Business is booming,” said Billy Buring.
Vineyards and wineries are finding that aggressive fuels reduction is a good investment, said his colleague Jimmy Ramirez.
“We did one winery in the winter. The next summer a fire that came through and no structures were lost due to the fuels reduction that we did,” Ramirez said.
Michelle Novi, industry relations director for the Napa Valley Vintners, said the fair was part of the organization’s commitment to help its members become as prepared and informed as possible amid “the ever-present threat” of fire season.
