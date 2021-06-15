Companies showcase wildfire protection products at St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery

Fire-retardant gel, sprinklers and private firefighting services were featured Friday at a wildfire product fair at Charles Krug Winery.

The event, sponsored by Heffernan Insurance Brokers and the Napa Valley Vintners, took place after a paltry rainfall season left California primed for a wildfire season that could be even more horrendous than 2020.

Jess Pitt is president of Wildfire Property Protection, which provides private protection against wildfires. His crews focus on protecting their clients’ property, not necessarily fighting the fire.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“If there’s a potential threat, we come in and wet things down, use a Thermo-Gel product if needed, clear brush, clean your gutters really quick, tape off your ventholes, set up portable pumps in your pool so your structures are ready to be defended,” Pitt said.

The company had “several confirmed saves” during last year’s Napa Valley wildfires, Pitt said.

Business has increased dramatically in the last few years, from handling one or two fires per year to “working continuously” between July and November, he said. Many clients in fire-prone areas can’t get insurance anymore, which gives them an added incentive to protect their property, he added.