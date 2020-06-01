Compost Girl: Here's an activity for those of you sheltering at home

Looking for a way to make a positive improvement/change without feeling like it is going to suck out the (remaining) good energy you have during shelter in place?
Well, look no farther: composting.
I know my personal newsfeed ads are covered in workout programs for home. I have even clicked on a few to find out more – like the good click baiter I am. They look exhausting and such a commitment.
I promise you this is not click bait, it is just changing one habit: where you throw your food scraps/rotten food/soiled paper products. That’s it. And no, I cannot promise you that you will lose six pounds in the first week, sorry.
Composting creates a dynamic, beautiful closed loop system. And right now, I think, creating something GREAT out of something else is pretty awesome and makes you feel like a rockstar.
Plus, if you have kids at home – this is an EXCELLENT activity/new responsibility for them. Most of the students from NVUSDs’ schools are familiar with composting because they compost at school in their cafeteria – so they might be able to help guide you in the new system you create.
So what is stopping you?
If you fear there will be new bugs, rodents, or other pests – just remember this same stuff was going into your landfill/trash can.
One thing that I personally have noticed is that when I do cook most meals at home (as is the case with #SIP), I take out my compost pail maybe two or so times a week. My recycling goes maybe once every two weeks and my landfill goes once every 6-8 weeks. The only time I have ever had any issues with fruit flies was when I forgot to take out my compost for over a week and a half! But ... now I know :D
We also have a new handy dandy tool on www.NapaRecycling.com in which you can search a certain item (for example bones) and it will tell you where it can go – hint, the compost container!
Common Questions answered:
1. Yes, you can used certified compostable bags (they must say compostable) as a liner to your compost pail.
2. Yes, you can put your food in a brown paper bag and put that directly into your compost cart!
3. Bones and dairy can be put into your brown compost cart (just not your backyard composter)
4. Pizza boxes, napkins, tissues, paper towels, ear swabs (as long as they don’t have a plastic middle) and paper to-go containers can all go into the compost cart!
5. Yes, you are amazing for composting.
Got any specific burning questions about composting? Send them my way: kbruno@cityofnapa.org
