Compost Girl: Here's an activity for those of you sheltering at home

Looking for a way to make a positive improvement/change without feeling like it is going to suck out the (remaining) good energy you have during shelter in place?

Well, look no farther: composting.

I know my personal newsfeed ads are covered in workout programs for home. I have even clicked on a few to find out more – like the good click baiter I am. They look exhausting and such a commitment.

I promise you this is not click bait, it is just changing one habit: where you throw your food scraps/rotten food/soiled paper products. That’s it. And no, I cannot promise you that you will lose six pounds in the first week, sorry.

Composting creates a dynamic, beautiful closed loop system. And right now, I think, creating something GREAT out of something else is pretty awesome and makes you feel like a rockstar.

Plus, if you have kids at home – this is an EXCELLENT activity/new responsibility for them. Most of the students from NVUSDs’ schools are familiar with composting because they compost at school in their cafeteria – so they might be able to help guide you in the new system you create.

So what is stopping you?