Compost Girl: Here's how to participate in Coastal Cleanup Month

With COVID-19 social distancing restrictions on group gatherings, it has pivoted from being a one big weekend cleanup to all of the month of September – highlighting Saturdays specifically, but you don’t have to do it on that day – and it is obvious that we need it (case demonstrated above).

So, what can you do? Grab your family or housemates (or whoever may be in your bubble) and clean up your neighborhood, a park you enjoy, or a favorite place you like to go to – or all three! Just remember to follow COVID guidelines and avoid large groups, wear a mask, and use either reusable gloves (and wash them afterwards) or disposable gloves and landfill them!

Napa RCD is also asking for you to report your findings either using an app called CleanSwell or emailing Ashley@naparcd.org. You can also contact Ashley if you’d like to borrow a bucket or grabber. If you find large item things that you cannot transport, like a mattress or sofa, you can go online to naparcd.org/cleanup2020 to find resources to have it picked up free of charge.

So when you are bored and not sure what to do or feel guilty for watching that third hour of Netflix, go outside and clean up your neighborhood. Our neighborhood. Our community. And remember, if you are taking it back home – sort it out.