Compost Girl: Let's untangle what plastics are recyclable

The cost of transporting the recyclable commodity cannot be more than the value received when selling it --- where is the financial feasibility in that?

- Quality and quantity: Not all plastic is made the same. Some are “cheap”, hard to recycle or upcycle, and some types are more popular than others (PET and HDPE) and have better markets than other lesser common rigid plastics.

Every time plastic is recycled, it loses quality and can only be recycled a few times compared to glass or aluminum that can be recycled indefinitely without loss of quality.

- Cost of virgin fossil oil: when the price of oil goes up, so does recycled plastic. When oil prices go down, so does the demand for recycled plastic.

For our token what-we-always-find-in-the-recycling-but-shouldn’t-item: film/soft/flexible plastic.

Film plastic (pesky plastic bags, wraps, air pillows, etc) cannot be recycled curbside due to the huge operational problems and damage it causes to the sorting facility’s machines. The machines were not built to handle the flimsy plastic and it wraps around the sorting screens like a tangled fishing line on its reel. Not only that, but film plastic gets mixed in our actual recyclable bales of cardboard or mixed paper, contaminating them, and making them unable to sell.