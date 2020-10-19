Compost Girl: Ode to Soft Worthless Plastic

O soft worthless plastic,
What is in a name?
We’ve tried calling you film, soft, flexible, squishy…
But it all ends the same:
Confusion
O soft worthless plastic, how can you be?
You serve such a small and short purpose and yet you live on for infinity.
O soft worthless plastic, you trash-y thing you
It’s time to say goodbye, and say hello to the best version of you:
Reusables
There is a joke in our department that every other Compost Girl article could be about plastics. How confusing they are, how misleading the chasing arrows (“recycling” symbol) are, the amount of green-washing that happens, and the lack of infrastructure to recycle the multitude of different types of plastic. I think by now, we’ve all heard about the 9% number (the amount of plastic that has been recycled). Sad, upsetting, and downright frustrating.
I won’t lie – not all plastic is made equal.
There are seven+ RESIN types. And those differences in types aren’t even part of today’s discussion on plastic.
My biggest struggle right now? Having the general population understand the difference between soft/film plastic and hard/durable plastic.
Because there is a difference.
So, we’ve renamed our least favorite category of plastic to: SOFT WORTHLESS PLASTIC.
Why am I yelling? Because this is so important! And, well, so the people in the back could hear me.
Soft worthless plastic is the type of plastic that is: plastic bags, chip bags, candy wrappers, frozen food bags, condiment packets, spinach/lettuce bags, potato bags, disposable gloves, avocado bags, shipping pillow/bags, the plastic wrapping your vegetables, plastic shipping envelopes, trash bags ….. well you get the point, right?
Soft Worthless Plastic, the lot of them! Off with their … heads? Cheapness? Something like that.
If the plastic you are holding in your hand is hard/durable – think water bottle or holds-its-shape tray – then it is recyclable. If the plastic you are holding in your hand is SOFT WORTHLESS PLASTIC – think all of the above – then it is landfill—aka trash.
Soft worthless plastic is super cheap, there is no infrastructure to recycle it, and there is no market to sell it.
On top of all of that, when it is put into your blue recycling cart it causes a ton of issues: jams the machines, gets mixed in with paper and cardboard (contaminating them!!!), and has half of the 24 sorters working to remove it rather than capturing the actual recyclable material.
If you use a plastic bag to collect recycling inside your home, then remember to DUMP the contents out of the bag and put the recyclables loose in the recycling cart and throw the bag into the landfill cart.
Say NO to Soft Worthless Plastic and landfill it!
PS. The only time we want soft worthless plastic in your recycling cart is if it is clear and filled with shredded paper. Please don’t put shredded paper loose in your recycling cart (though it is a nice addition to the compost cart – sans any plastic in it)!
Watch Now: Interactive voter guide for California
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.