Compost Girl: Ode to Soft Worthless Plastic

My biggest struggle right now? Having the general population understand the difference between soft/film plastic and hard/durable plastic.

Because there is a difference.

So, we’ve renamed our least favorite category of plastic to: SOFT WORTHLESS PLASTIC.

Why am I yelling? Because this is so important! And, well, so the people in the back could hear me.

Soft worthless plastic is the type of plastic that is: plastic bags, chip bags, candy wrappers, frozen food bags, condiment packets, spinach/lettuce bags, potato bags, disposable gloves, avocado bags, shipping pillow/bags, the plastic wrapping your vegetables, plastic shipping envelopes, trash bags ….. well you get the point, right?

Soft Worthless Plastic, the lot of them! Off with their … heads? Cheapness? Something like that.

If the plastic you are holding in your hand is hard/durable – think water bottle or holds-its-shape tray – then it is recyclable. If the plastic you are holding in your hand is SOFT WORTHLESS PLASTIC – think all of the above – then it is landfill—aka trash.

Soft worthless plastic is super cheap, there is no infrastructure to recycle it, and there is no market to sell it.