Confirmed Napa County COVID-19 cases grew to 28 Thursday

Napa County reported three more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 28 cases.
The number of local fatalities remained unchanged at two, the county said.
New cases were reported in Napa, American Canyon and the unincorporated area, according to the county's website.
This was the third time since the first local cases were reported on March 22 that the county had as many as three cases confirmed in a single day.
Napa County did not release additional information about the three new cases.
Local totals include 18 in the city of Napa, five in the unincorporated area, three in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga.
The county reported 662 people having been tested, with results pending on 118 people.
The number of people being tested is growing as some health care providers are now testing, along with Napa County Public Health and local hospitals, the county said.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
As of Thursday, California had 19,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 507 deaths, the county said. Nationally, there have been 432,596 cases, and 14,831 deaths.
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Raley's signs
Social distancing signs
Nicole Landis
Bear on fence
Bear
Main Street
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Social distancing signs
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
