Confirmed Napa County COVID-19 cases grew to 28 Thursday
Confirmed Napa County COVID-19 cases grew to 28 Thursday

Napa County reported three more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 28 cases. 

The number of local fatalities remained unchanged at two, the county said.

New cases were reported in Napa, American Canyon and the unincorporated area, according to the county's website. 

This was the third time since the first local cases were reported on March 22 that the county had as many as three cases confirmed in a single day.

Napa County did not release additional information about the three new cases.

Local totals include 18 in the city of Napa, five in the unincorporated area, three in American Canyon and one each in St. Helena and Calistoga. 

The county reported 662 people having been tested, with results pending on 118 people.

The number of people being tested is growing as some health care providers are now testing, along with Napa County Public Health and local hospitals, the county said.

Napa County reports testing and other data daily at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, California had 19,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 507 deaths, the county said. Nationally, there have been 432,596 cases, and 14,831 deaths.

