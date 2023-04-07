From first light into morning, churches and congregations throughout the Napa Valley will open their doors to worshipers on Easter Sunday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Numerous sanctuaries will celebrate the story of Jesus’ resurrection from death with special services across the county, from American Canyon to Calistoga. The holiday will open with a pair of services in Napa and St. Helena that begin at 6:30 a.m. with the sunrise.
Napa Methodist Church will hold its annual outdoor Easter service at Tulocay Cemetery, followed by another service in its downtown sanctuary on Randolph St. Meanwhile, the White Barn on St. Helena’s wine country outskirts will be the setting for another daybreak worship, organized by St. Helena United Methodist Church.
Below is a list of some of the services scheduled for Easter Sunday, at local houses of worship.
- Napa Methodist Church: sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road; traditional service at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 625 Randolph St.
- St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St.: 8 a.m., 10 a.m.
- First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St.: 10 a.m.
- St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St.: 10 a.m. (English), 8 a.m. and noon (Spanish), 5 p.m. (bilingual)
- St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3521 Linda Vista Ave.: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
- St. Apollinaris Catholic Church: 3700 Lassen St.: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon
- St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St.: 9 and 11 a.m. (English), 1:30 p.m. (Spanish)
- First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St.: 10 a.m.
- Hillside Christian Church, 100 Anderson Road: 9 and 11 a.m.
- CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St.: 10 a.m.
- Grace Church Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave.: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
- Foothill Christian, 2898 Laurel St.: 11 a.m.
- Calvary Bible Church, 3305 Linda Vista Ave.: 10:15 a.m.
- Hope Christian Center, 721 Trancas St.: 10 a.m.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2590 Trower Ave.: 10 a.m.
- Creekside Community Church, 1050 Hagen Road: 10:30 a.m. (preceded by brunch at 9:26 a.m.)
- New Life Napa, 2625 First St.: 11 a.m.
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 Antonina Ave.: 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
- American Canyon Community Church, 2 Andrew Road,: 10 a.m.
- Foothill Christian, 3353 Broadway: 2 p.m.
- Calvary Baptist Church, 117 Theresa Ave.: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
- Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St.: 10 a.m.
- St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 6404 Washington St.: 9:30 a.m. (Latin), 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
- Holy Family Mission Church, 1241 Niebaum Lane: 8 a.m.
- St. Helena United Methodist Church: sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.; traditional service at 10 a.m. at the church, 1310 Adams St.
- Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.: 8 and 10 a.m. St. Helena Catholic Church, 1340 Tainter St.:
- First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St.: 10 a.m.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2222 Spring St.: 10 a.m.
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 901 Washington St.: 9 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish)
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St.: 10 a.m.
The catholic community was relieved to hear Pope Francis will be released from the hospital ahead of a week of Easter celebrations. Reuters reports the 86-year-old has been suffering a number of ailments, he spent two days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Throwback Thursday: Easter in Napa Valley
Easter 2022 in Napa
Howard Yune/Register
Easter 2022 in Napa
More than 2,800 plastic eggs containing candy were laid down on a lawn at the Vista Collina Resort in south Napa for several Easter egg hunts on Sunday.
Howard Yune/Register
Easter 2022 in Napa
Among the guests appearing in snapshots with the Easter bunny during the Vista Collina Resort's holiday brunch Sunday in Napa were a Cordelia family: Nathan and Alexis Barron along with their children, 2-year-old Penelope and 3-month-old Quinn. All 550 tickets at the brunch sold out, according to Monica Smiley, a Vista Collina spokesperson.
Howard Yune, Register
Easter 2022 in Napa
Face painting was one of the attractions offered to children during the Vista Collina resort's family brunch program for Easter Sunday. The south Napa resort also hosted Easter egg hunts for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary school-age children.
Howard Yune, Register
Easter 2022 in Napa
Children scrambled across a lawn at the Vista Collina Resort in south Napa during one of several Easter egg hunts the resort staged Sunday afternoon. The event included more than 2,800 candy-containing plastic eggs, according to TBG Productions, the Vallejo company that organized entertainment at Vista Collina's Easter brunch.
Howard Yune, Register
Easter 2022 in Napa
Easter Sunday in Napa included the return of traditional indoor services at several congregations in the county, including a morning Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where parishioners received communion wafers from Deacon Joe Oberting.
Howard Yune, Register
Barrels of Fun, 2021
The Easter Bunny takes flight in an aviation-themed entry in Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Amalia, Matt, and Muir Kulczycki head out for an Easter bike ride.
Submitted photo
Easter bunny barrel
A wine barrel painted like an Easter bunny in Angwin.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Easter barrel and planter, April 12, 2020
A wine barrel in the Sylvaner subdivision was decorated and converted to a planter.
Rethel Duarte photo
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
With Easter-season events canceled by the coronavirus epidemic and resulting shutdowns of public gatherings, Melodie Durham organized an impromptu Easter bunny tour Sunday afternoon, greeting families for more than two hours from a slow-moving pickup truck.
Howard Yune, Register
Faces and Places, May 19
Easter traditions with Molly and Margot Mori. Maddie Perna stepping in for Isabella Corley.
Faces and Places, May 19
Happy Easter from Mila’s Preschool and Childcare Center.
Photos: Faces and Places, May 12
HALL Wines staff celebrates the Easter weekend by having a special guest visit at the HALL St. Helena property. The winery also decorated its Bunny Foo Foo statue at the entrance of the winery with a 6-foot Easter glittery egg that included LED lights and a multi-color design. HALL staff featured from left: Ryan Kirkpatrick, Mackenzie Reilly, the Easter Bunny (aka Caleb Cavazos), Alexandra Lowder, Leah Kelly, and Logan McConnell.
Submitted photo
Faces and Places, May 5
For more than 25 years the Justin-Siena Friday Night Live Service Club has been making Easter baskets for Napa’s children. Standing: Marsha Niemann, Lauren Aubert, Sophia Smith, and Andrew Baskerville. Seated: Michael Jeramaz, Sophia Van Duzer, Lena Van Duzer, and Eric Tapia.
Countdown to Easter Eggs
Logvy Park was the scene and Easter Eggs was the game last Saturday as the Lions Club of Calistoga sponsored a Easter Egg Hunt.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Running towards the eggs at Logvy Park in Calistoga
Carrying baskets and boxes, children rushed across the line to get their Easter eggs at the Lions Club of Calistoga Easter Egg Hunt in Logvy Park on Saturday.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Looking for Easter Eggs at Logvy Park in Calistoga
Spotting Easter eggs was a serious endeavor last Saturday at Logvy Park. The sponsors were the Calistoga Lions Club, and they distributed over 1,000 eggs according to representatives.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Easter Egg hunt at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church
Two first-year Easter Egg hunters didn't seem exactly sure about the rules for the event on Easter Sunday in 2018 at the Grace Episcopal Church's Easter Egg Hunt.
Star file photo
Easter egg hunt at Copia
About 180 children ages 5 and under swept over CIA at Copia's Easter egg hunt Sunday morning, picking the grounds clean of about 1,000 plastic eggs filled with candy or toys within seconds. The event on downtown First Street in Napa was the first part of a pre-Easter celebration that continued with Copia's inaugural Bud Break Festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Easter egg hunt at Copia
Growing attendance at CIA at Copia's Easter egg hunt in Napa led organizers to split the event into separate groups: one for those ages 6 to 12 and another for about 180 children 5 and younger.
Howard Yune, Register
Easter egg hunt
Children line up during to start the egg hunt on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Children search the lawn for eggs and toys during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Children search the lawn for eggs and toys during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
A baby gets a photo with the Easter Bunny during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Dulce Icedo takes a photo of George Saucedo, 3, Kayla Estrada, 2, and Joshua Saucedo, 1, on a City of Napa fire truck during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Johnny Sosa, 5, gives the Easter Bunny a high-five during the Active 20-30 Club’s free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Rio Tipton, 6, searches for eggs and toys during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Cecilia Villegas waits in line to see the Easter Bunny while holding her son, Casai, 2, on her shoulders and her son, Zion, 2, (not pictured) on her back during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Children search the lawn for eggs and toys during the Active 20-30 Club’s free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter egg hunt
Children search the lawn for eggs and toys during the Active 20-30 Club's free Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Maria Sestito, Register
Easter Bunny
Twenty-two-month-old Hudson Hale, center, poses for a photo with his nanny, Sandy Morneault, left, and the Easter Bunny Thursday morning at the Riverfront, where merchants are sponsoring an appearance of the Easter Bunny this week.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Ecstatic Easter Egg Hunt
Running to collect Easter eggs was never more fun at the Farmstead Easter Egg Hunt at Long Meadow Ranch last Sunday. According to events manager, Ashlynn Matson, some 350 children participated, collecting more than 2,500 colored eggs.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Easter egg fun
There were plenty of eggs to gather at the Farmstead Easter Egg Hunt at Long Meadow Ranch on Sunday. More that 2,500 eggs were distributed for the kids.
Tom Stockwell, Star
Easter egg hunt comes to CIA at Copia
Some 200 children dashed into the gardens outside CIA at Copia Sunday morning for the wine and food center’s inaugural Easter egg hunt, in search of 1,008 hollow plastic eggs containing candy that were scattered on the grounds near First Street in Napa. The egg chase is one of the early events catering to young people to be hosted at Copia since the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone formally reopened the complex in February after a nine-year hiatus.
Howard Yune, Register
2016 Easter Egg Hunt in Calistoga
Anne Ward Ernst photos,
AmCan Egg Hunt
Awasys Vincente-Sharma, 5, searches for Easter eggs during the Spring Celebration in American Canyon on Saturday.
Samie Hartley
Egg Hunt
Paloma Gonzalez, 2, hunts for eggs at the Active 20-30 Club of Napa’s annual Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Samie Hartley
Egg Hunt
City of Napa Police
Officer Jack Thomson hands out freebies to families at the Active 20-30 Club of Napa’s annual Easter egg hunt in Kennedy Park.
Samie Hartley
Egg Hunt
Victoria Mendoza, 7, and brother Eric, 4, meet with the Easter Bunny at the Active 20-30 Club of Napa’s annual egg hunt in Kennedy Park on Saturday
Samie Hartley
Easter Bunny
A group of students from Growing Seeds Montessori Children’s House pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Napa Riverfront on Thursday morning.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Easter Egg Hunt at Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Farmstead was held one week early last Sunday in the pouring rain, but the wet weather didn't stop either the kids or their parents from having a fun romp.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Egg Hunt
SATURDAY APRIL 4, 2015 NAPA, CA - Kids race for candy and toys during the annual free Easter Egg hunt put on by Active 20-30 Club of Napa at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Napa Valley Register
Egg Hunt
SATURDAY APRIL 4, 2015 NAPA, CA - Zaharah Brehm inspects her bounty while in line for face painting after the annual Easter Egg hunt put on by Active 20-30 Club of Napa at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Napa Valley Register
Egg Hunt
SATURDAY APRIL 4, 2015 NAPA, CA - Zack Foster, 7, reaches over the boundary tape while waiting for the start of the annual Easter Egg hunt put on by Active 20-30 Club of Napa at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Napa Valley Register
Egg Hunt
SATURDAY APRIL 4, 2015 NAPA, CA - Baskets at the ready, children wait eagerly before the annual Easter egg hunt put on by Active 20-30 Club of Napa at Kennedy Park on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Napa Valley Register
Active 20-30 Club of Napa Easter egg hunt
SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2014, NAPA, CA - Wearing ears and a tail, Elysse Ortega, 2, goes hopping down the bunny trail after the Active 20-30 Club of Napa Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday morning. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Active 20-30 Club of Napa Easter egg hunt
SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2014, NAPA, CA - Ashanti Lopez, 2, shows off her bunny face paint after the Active 20-30 Club of Napa Easter egg hunt at Kennedy Park on Saturday morning. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Easter Egg Hunt
2014 - Fifteen-month-old Arianna Wollworth from Suisun was one of more than 100 children who searched for 1,000 eggs at Sunday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Long Meadow Ranch. Tom Stockwell photo
American Canyon's Easter bonnet contest
SATURDAY - MARCH 30, 2013 - NAPA, CA - Sporting her homemade easter bonnet, Samantha Valencia, gets ready to parade for the judges on Saturday morning during American Canyon's Easter bonnet contest. Samantha took top prize for Most Original bonnet. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
American Canyon's Easter bonnet contest
SATURDAY - MARCH 30, 2013 - NAPA, CA - Eight-month-old Jaia Zimmerman won first place in the Most Beautiful category for her homemade bonnet American Canyon's Easter bonnet contest on Saturday morning during. American Canyon kicked off the Easter weekend with the Easter bonnet and chalk art contests, followed by Easter egg hunts for children of all ages. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
American Canyon's Easter bonnet contest
SATURDAY - MARCH 30, 2013 - NAPA, CA - Sporting her homemade easter bonnet, Yanina Escobedo smiles for the judges on Saturday morning. Napans celebrated Easter weekend on Saturday with Easter egg hunts in American Canyon and Napa. American Canyon's festivities kicked off with an Easter bonnet and chalk art contest. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Huge crowd of kids hunt for eggs at Kennedy Park
SATURDAY APRIL 7, 2012 NAPA, CA - The Easter Bunny high-fives a friend during the Active 20-30 Club's Easter Egg Hunt at Kennedy Park Saturday morning. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
Jorgen Gulliksen
Petting zoo
SATURDAY APRIL 11, 2010 NAPA, CA Carter Freidenreich enjoys the bunnies at an Easter egg hunt in Napa.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.