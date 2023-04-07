From first light into morning, churches and congregations throughout the Napa Valley will open their doors to worshipers on Easter Sunday.

Numerous sanctuaries will celebrate the story of Jesus’ resurrection from death with special services across the county, from American Canyon to Calistoga. The holiday will open with a pair of services in Napa and St. Helena that begin at 6:30 a.m. with the sunrise.

Napa Methodist Church will hold its annual outdoor Easter service at Tulocay Cemetery, followed by another service in its downtown sanctuary on Randolph St. Meanwhile, the White Barn on St. Helena’s wine country outskirts will be the setting for another daybreak worship, organized by St. Helena United Methodist Church.

Below is a list of some of the services scheduled for Easter Sunday, at local houses of worship.

NAPA

- Napa Methodist Church: sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road; traditional service at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 625 Randolph St.

- St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1917 Third St.: 8 a.m., 10 a.m.

- First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St.: 10 a.m.

- St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St.: 10 a.m. (English), 8 a.m. and noon (Spanish), 5 p.m. (bilingual)

- St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3521 Linda Vista Ave.: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

- St. Apollinaris Catholic Church: 3700 Lassen St.: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon

- St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St.: 9 and 11 a.m. (English), 1:30 p.m. (Spanish)

- First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St.: 10 a.m.

- Hillside Christian Church, 100 Anderson Road: 9 and 11 a.m.

- CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St.: 10 a.m.

- Grace Church Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave.: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

- Foothill Christian, 2898 Laurel St.: 11 a.m.

- Calvary Bible Church, 3305 Linda Vista Ave.: 10:15 a.m.

- Hope Christian Center, 721 Trancas St.: 10 a.m.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2590 Trower Ave.: 10 a.m.

- Creekside Community Church, 1050 Hagen Road: 10:30 a.m. (preceded by brunch at 9:26 a.m.)

- New Life Napa, 2625 First St.: 11 a.m.

AMERICAN CANYON

- Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 Antonina Ave.: 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

- American Canyon Community Church, 2 Andrew Road,: 10 a.m.

- Foothill Christian, 3353 Broadway: 2 p.m.

- Calvary Baptist Church, 117 Theresa Ave.: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

YOUNTVILLE

- Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St.: 10 a.m.

- St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 6404 Washington St.: 9:30 a.m. (Latin), 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)

RUTHERFORD

- Holy Family Mission Church, 1241 Niebaum Lane: 8 a.m.

ST. HELENA

- St. Helena United Methodist Church: sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.; traditional service at 10 a.m. at the church, 1310 Adams St.

- Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.: 8 and 10 a.m. St. Helena Catholic Church, 1340 Tainter St.:

- First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St.: 10 a.m.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2222 Spring St.: 10 a.m.

CALISTOGA

- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 901 Washington St.: 9 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish)

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St.: 10 a.m.

