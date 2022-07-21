Congressional bill to provide money for Napa Valley Vine Trail, supportive housing

A Congressional bill package passed by the House and supported by Rep. Mike Thompson would include funds for Napa County’s main foot-and-bicycle route, as well as expanding housing for those requiring mental health and substance abuse treatment.

HR 8294, a package of six appropriations bills, passed on a 220-207 vote Wednesday. The package includes funding for the Napa Valley Vine Trail and the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project.

“With today’s vote, these vital projects within Napa County complete another step in the legislative process,” Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a statement. “Alongside local leaders in Napa County, I identified these projects because we know they will help the community thrive. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that these projects remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

Napa-oriented funding covered by the vote includes $4 million for the Vine Trail, which will support the planning, engineering, and environmental work to close 10 miles of gaps from Napa to Yountville and from St. Helena to Calistoga, where a groundbreaking ceremony took place in May.

Another $1.2 million will be directed to the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project, which would allow the city of Napa to build and furnish eight new housing units for tenants dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.