 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Congressional bill to provide money for Napa Valley Vine Trail, supportive housing

  • Updated
  • 0
Vine Trail groundbreaking

City, county and regional officials gathered in May at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park for the official groundbreaking of the Napa Valley Vine Trail segment between St. Helena and Calistoga.

 Jesse Duarte, Star file photo

A Congressional bill package passed by the House and supported by Rep. Mike Thompson would include funds for Napa County’s main foot-and-bicycle route, as well as expanding housing for those requiring mental health and substance abuse treatment.

HR 8294, a package of six appropriations bills, passed on a 220-207 vote Wednesday. The package includes funding for the Napa Valley Vine Trail and the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project.

“With today’s vote, these vital projects within Napa County complete another step in the legislative process,” Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a statement. “Alongside local leaders in Napa County, I identified these projects because we know they will help the community thrive. As this process continues, I am committed to ensuring that these projects remain part of the final package that is sent to President Biden’s desk.”

People are also reading…

Napa-oriented funding covered by the vote includes $4 million for the Vine Trail, which will support the planning, engineering, and environmental work to close 10 miles of gaps from Napa to Yountville and from St. Helena to Calistoga, where a groundbreaking ceremony took place in May.

Another $1.2 million will be directed to the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project, which would allow the city of Napa to build and furnish eight new housing units for tenants dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Napa kids enjoy summer fun at Camp Napa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News