Congressional veto assures upkeep of Mare Island Naval Cemetery

The bill starts the one- to-two-year process to transfer the Mare Island Naval Cemetery in Vallejo to the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

Thompson’s bill was first introduced in April 2018, in response to efforts by a growing number of people made aware of the cemetery’s sorry state and who set about trying to get it fixed. The effort began when Washington, D.C.-area retired U.S. Navy Capt. Ralph Parrot and his wife Betty took a day trip to Mare Island during a layover at Travis AFB in 2017 and stumbled upon the cemetery.

He found the cemetery to be in deplorable condition, with crumbling fencing, listing, cracked and toppled headstones and overgrown with vegetation, and determined to find out why. His research led him to learn that when the federal government closed the 150-year-old Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1996, they turned the site over to the cash-strapped City of Vallejo without a mechanism in place for the upkeep of the MINC.

Parrot described a “multifaceted effort” that included a nationwide awareness-raising petition campaign that ultimately garnered nearly 60,000 signatures and legislation to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to take over the cemetery and provide for its maintenance, restoration and preservation in perpetuity.