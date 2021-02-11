Congressman Mike Thompson: Climate change 'our biggest issue'

The GREEN Act

• Builds on current tax incentives that promote the deployment of green energy technologies, while providing new incentives for activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions,

• Encourages residential investments in green energy and energy efficiency,

• Expands incentives for energy efficiency and conservation in homes and buildings, with updated standards,

• Supports widespread adoption of zero-emission cars, vans, and buses through tax credits for purchasing vehicles, and supporting deployment of publicly accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure,

• Invests in the green workforce by providing tax credits for advanced manufacturing facilities and mechanical insulation installations,

• Advances environmental justice using tax credits for research and other academic programs.

Thompson said he's talked with President Joe Biden's people and "we're communicating closely on this to make sure we don't get out in front of him and he doesn't get out in front of us. The president wants this bill. I'm pretty confident."

The entire GREEN act is available for reading here.