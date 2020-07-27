Congressman Mike Thompson to host virtual Napa pasta dinner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Mike Thompson will take his annual pasta dinner online this year because of the coronavirus situation.

The event will be Sunday, Aug. 9. Attendees can pick up their meals from one of two participating restaurants from 2-4 p.m. and the dinner itself will be from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, will be joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- San Francisco, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Illinois.

St. Helena’s Tre Posti and Napa’s Southside Century will be making the meals.

Proceeds will be donated directly to Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, serving all of Napa County from American Canyon, Angwin, Pope Valley, Lake Berryessa, St. Helena, Yountville and Napa.

The deadline to sign-up for dinner is Wednesday, Aug. 5. People who sign up will receive Zoom instructions just before the start of the event. RSVP at mikethompsonforcongress.com.

For more information, please call Mary Jane Bowker at (707) 226-8989.

Editor's note: this item has been amended to correct the date of the event.