Congressman Mike Thompson to host virtual Napa pasta dinner

  • Updated
Mike Thompson

Rep. Mike Thompson at his annual pasta dinner in 2017. The 2020 version will be held online because of the coronavirus situation.

 Kevin Courtney, Register file photo

Rep. Mike Thompson will take his annual pasta dinner online this year because of the coronavirus situation.

The event will be Sunday, Aug. 9. Attendees can pick up their meals from one of two participating restaurants from 2-4 p.m. and the dinner itself will be from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, will be joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- San Francisco, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Illinois.

St. Helena’s Tre Posti and Napa’s Southside Century will be making the meals.

Proceeds will be donated directly to Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, serving all of Napa County from American Canyon, Angwin, Pope Valley, Lake Berryessa, St. Helena, Yountville and Napa.

The deadline to sign-up for dinner is Wednesday, Aug. 5. People who sign up will receive Zoom instructions just before the start of the event. RSVP at mikethompsonforcongress.com.

For more information, please call Mary Jane Bowker at (707) 226-8989.

Editor's note: this item has been amended to correct the date of the event.

