Connector from I-80 to I-680 to close this weekend for construction

Caltrans has scheduled its last closure of the eastbound Interstate 80 connector to southbound Interstate 680 this weekend as crews continue work on the I-80/I-680/Highway 12 interchange project in Solano County, east of Napa.

The closure will begin on Friday at 10 p.m. and run through Monday at 5 a.m., Caltrans said.

Highway 12 will also be closed for three consecutive nights beginning on Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m. The closure will then restart on Saturday at 11 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. The final night of closure will begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Red Top Road.

To bypass the 1-80/I-680 connector closure, continue east toward the Chadbourne Road exit, go left on Chadbourne and pass over the overcrossing, take a left onto I-80 west and then take the southbound I-680 exit.

On Monday, the new connector ramps should be complete and ready for traffic, Caltrans said.