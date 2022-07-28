Connector from I-80 to I-680 to close this weekend for construction

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
Caltrans has scheduled its last closure of the eastbound Interstate 80 connector to southbound Interstate 680 this weekend as crews continue work on the I-80/I-680/Highway 12 interchange project in Solano County, east of Napa.
The closure will begin on Friday at 10 p.m. and run through Monday at 5 a.m., Caltrans said.
Highway 12 will also be closed for three consecutive nights beginning on Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m. The closure will then restart on Saturday at 11 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. The final night of closure will begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Red Top Road.
To bypass the 1-80/I-680 connector closure, continue east toward the Chadbourne Road exit, go left on Chadbourne and pass over the overcrossing, take a left onto I-80 west and then take the southbound I-680 exit.
On Monday, the new connector ramps should be complete and ready for traffic, Caltrans said.
Photos: Family, tradition and agriculture celebrated at Napa's Día de la Familia
Día de la Familia festival 4
Sunday's Día de la Familia celebration in downtown Napa featured performers such as Los Lupeños de San José. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation staged its annual festival this year after putting it on hold with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia festival 1
Los Lupeños de San José performed during the Día de la Familia festival Sunday afternoon in Napa. The annual event is hosted by the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and features a variety of performances, vendors, and games for local families.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia festival 2
A mariachi performer holds his violin during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday, which returned to downtown going on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia festival 3
Josephine Soldinger, 7, has her face painted during the Día de la Familia festival Sunday afternoon in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia festival
The Ollin Anahuac traditional Aztec dance group performed during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday. The annual event is hosted by the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and features a variety of performances, vendors, and games for the whole family.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Los Lupeños de San José performed during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
People stand outside and listen to the Sunday service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Kids played farming bingo during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Dia de la Familia Festival
The Mi Tierra mariachi band performs during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday. The annual event is hosted by the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and features a variety of performances, vendors, and games for the whole family.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
The Ollin Anahuac traditional Aztec dance group performs during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Conchita Diaz dances to the sounds of Mi Tierra mariachi band during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Visitors collect free T-shirts during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Visitors walk through row of vendor tents during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Los Lupeños de San José perform during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Lupita Alvarez, 4, puts paint to paper with the help of her mother Raquel and Joshua Murillo, a volunteer with the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Ana Pellayo served free tacos to visitors courtesy of Tacos El Muchacho Alegre during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Roque Sumait, of Antoinette’s face painting and balloon twists, made balloon shapes for kids during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Los Lupeños de San José performed during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
The Ollin Anahuac traditional Aztec dance group performed at the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
The Ollin Anahuac traditional Aztec dance group performs during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
A dancer performs with a bottle of tequila on his head during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de la Familia Festival
Los Lupeños de San José performed during the Día de la Familia festival in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
