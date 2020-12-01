Conservation easement completed on 1,900 acres in Napa County

Besides extensive oak woodlands and chaparral, the property includes an unusually large open grassland within the area known as “Spanish Valley.” This large meadow includes a number of rare native species, including foothill yellow-legged frogs, several bird species and 17 rare plants such as Swamp Larkspur, which exists only in Napa and three other counties and Bare Monkeyflower which exists in only five counties.

The Spanish Valley conservation easement is the next step in a collaboration between the Land Trust and the Open Space District aimed at further ensuring that their lands will be protected in perpetuity. “The easement provides a second level of protection for the property,” said Lena Pollastro, Lands Program Manager at Land Trust. “Providing additional protection like this is best conservation practice and we’re pleased to be able to do this in partnership with the District on both their lands and ours.” As part of this same initiative, the Land Trust previously transferred an easement to the District over its popular Linda Falls Preserve in Angwin.