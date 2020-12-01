Conservation easement completed on 1,900 acres in Napa County

Land Trust of Napa County and the Napa Open Space District announced the completion of one of the largest conservation easements in the county, covering over 1,900 acres.
The easement will be held by the Land Trust on the Spanish Valley property owned by the Open Space District.
“The property is in a key location,” said Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust. “It abuts the 1,278-acre property just purchased in October by the Land Trust as well as other lands owned by the District and BLM. This area in northern Pope Valley has been identified as a high conservation priority because of its key location within the North Bay’s priority wildlife corridor and because this area, and specifically this property, contain a large number of Napa’s rarest native species.”
“When Spanish Valley was donated to the Napa Open Space District in 2010, the District made a commitment to protect this natural landscape in perpetuity”, according to John Woodbury, General Manager of the District. “The conservation easement strengthens this commitment by providing back-up protection. Even if something were to ever happen to the District, the Land Trust is empowered to step up and ensure the conservation values of the property remain intact.”
Besides extensive oak woodlands and chaparral, the property includes an unusually large open grassland within the area known as “Spanish Valley.” This large meadow includes a number of rare native species, including foothill yellow-legged frogs, several bird species and 17 rare plants such as Swamp Larkspur, which exists only in Napa and three other counties and Bare Monkeyflower which exists in only five counties.
The Spanish Valley conservation easement is the next step in a collaboration between the Land Trust and the Open Space District aimed at further ensuring that their lands will be protected in perpetuity. “The easement provides a second level of protection for the property,” said Lena Pollastro, Lands Program Manager at Land Trust. “Providing additional protection like this is best conservation practice and we’re pleased to be able to do this in partnership with the District on both their lands and ours.” As part of this same initiative, the Land Trust previously transferred an easement to the District over its popular Linda Falls Preserve in Angwin.
For more information, visit the Napa Open Space District at napaoutdoors.org and the Land Trust of Napa County at napalandtrust.org.
