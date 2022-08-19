Conservatives protest U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff book signing event in Napa

United States Rep. Adam Schiff showed up at the downtown Napa Copperfield’s Books on Friday to promote his 2021 memoir Midnight in Washington. He was met by a crowd of roughly 40 protesters and counterprotesters who’d gathered outside the store, though the event moved forward without a hitch.

Schiff — who chairs the House Intelligence Committee — rose to prominence in recent years by leading the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Many of those protesting the event held signs denigrating Schiff — many referred to him as a liar. Other protesters held various versions of American flags or flags promoting Trump.

Napa resident Jean Myers said she was protesting Schiff to protest the country’s current Democratic leadership. She spoke of rising gas and housing prices, and said people couldn’t afford to pay taxes — which from a small portion of the cost of housing and gas — because of the increased cost of living. Myers also said that, because most Napa residents vote Democrat, Republicans form a minority in Napa, so it’s difficult for them to have their voices heard.

Mary Shaw, another Napa resident protesting Schiff, referred to the thoroughly debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election as one reason she was protesting.

Lisa Seran, co-founder of Indivisible Napa — a progressive movement of Napa County activists — said most of the counterprotesters were intending to show up at the event to see Schiff and have their books signed by him before they knew Napa conservatives would be protesting it. She added that the protesters might be there in response to the several protests of the conservative Catholic Napa Institute conference late last month.

Mikayla Norwick, Copperfield store manager, said the store employees were prepared for some kind of response, but they didn’t expect the response to be quite as big as it was. The store employees didn’t do anything to establish a police presence, she said, but two Napa police officers showed up as the protest grew.

Schiff walked through the throng of counterprotesters and protesters to enter the store at about 2 p.m.; he was briefly heckled by the protesters as he made his way inside.

Once in the store, Schiff recounted his experience trying to escape the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, which involved a mob of Trump supporters attacking the Capitol building following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. He said that, as insurrectionists started banging doors and breaking glass to get in, a few of his Republican colleagues told him he shouldn’t let them see him. At first impulse, he said, he was “kind of touched” by their consideration, but his next impulse was that the insurrection wouldn’t have been a problem had they not been lying about the election in the first place.

“In the days that followed, I thought surely now that the country has seen the terrible end to which Trump and Trumpism have brought us, surely now they will repudiate everything he stood for and the big lie that led to the violence of that day. And that sadly hasn’t happened,” Schiff said. “They run with that big lie around the country; they’re running with it still as those people carrying those flags are, and they’re using it to usher in another generation of Jim Crow laws to make it harder to vote, particularly for people of color.”

As people gathered to have their books signed, Seran praised Schiff’s speech, calling him “one of our heroes” for his efforts.

“This isn’t a job that ends, sadly,” Seran said. “That’s why we’re still writing cards and making phone calls, to make sure democracy stands.”